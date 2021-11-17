Draw details for 2022 Concacaf Champions League field

One of CF Montréal and Toronto FC will also book passage when this year’s Canadian Championship final is conducted on Sunday, while the fifth spot goes to the 2021 MLS Cup champion. MLS Cup's winner will be determined December 11.

The New England Revolution (Supporters' Shield winner), Colorado Rapids (Western Conference regular-season winner) and Seattle Sounders (next-best MLS regular-season record) are already guaranteed CCL spots in 2022.

Five MLS teams will learn what their 2022 Concacaf Champions League schedule entails come December 15, when the formal draw is held in Miami, Florida.

Draw procedure

The draw uses a double-blind system and four pots. Pots 1 and 2 will contain spheres with names of the 16 participating clubs, and Pots A and B will contain spheres with bracket positions for the Round of 16.

Pot 1 (clubs ranked 1-8): CF Montreal or Toronto FC (CAN), Club Leon (MEX), Colorado Rapids (USA), Cruz Azul (MEX), New England Revolution (USA), Pumas UNAM (MEX), Seattle Sounders FC (USA) and the 2021 MLS Cup Champion.

Pot 2 (clubs ranked 9-16): Cavaly AS (HAI), CD Guastatoya (GUA), Club Santos Laguna (MEX), Comunicaciones FC (GUA), Deportivo Saprissa (CRC), FC Motagua (HON), Hamilton Forge FC (CAN) and Santos de Guapiles (CRC).

Pot A: A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7 and A8

Pot B: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B6, B7 and B8

The draw begins by randomly selecting a sphere from Pot 2, followed by a sphere from Pot B to confirm the club’s Round of 16 bracket position. Once all Pot 2 teams are assigned a spot, the same procedure will apply for all Pot 1 spheres.

At the end of the draw, each Round of 16 matchup will feature one club from each pot and no more than one club from each country.

Participating teams

Canada: Hamilton Forge FC and CF Montréal or Toronto FC

Costa Rica: Deportivo Saprissa and Santos de Guapiles

Guatemala: Comunicaciones FC and CD Guastatoya

Haiti: Cavaly AS

Honduras: FC Motagua

Mexico: Club Leon, Club Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM

USA: Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders FC and the 2021 MLS Cup Champion

Competition dates

Round of 16 games begin just before the 2022 MLS season gets underway on February 26. After the CCL final second leg in early May, the region’s 2022 FIFA Club World Cup representative will be determined.