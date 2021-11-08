Concacaf Champions League 2022: Here's which MLS teams have clinched spots

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Decision Day in MLS saw a dramatic scramble for the remaining Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff places. But it also saw two teams claim their spots in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

As reward for finishing top of the Western Conference, the Colorado Rapids will take their place among the continent's elite for the fourth time in their history. The Rapids had to do it the hard way, leapfrogging Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders on Decision Day thanks to a 5-2 win over LAFC.

Despite a 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC that cost them the No. 1 seed in the West, Seattle will be in the CCL in 2022 as reward for having the next-best regular-season record outside of the Rapids and the already-qualified Supporters' Shield winners New England Revolution.

That spot taken by the Sounders was made available by U.S. Soccer after the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was canceled for a second year running due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two more spots from the US and Canada in next season's CCL remain to be determined. One of those will go to the winners of MLS Cup on Dec. 11, while the other will go to the winners of the Canadian Championship. The final of that competition will be between CF Montréal and Toronto FC.

2022 Concacaf Champions League places from the US and Canada:

  • New England Revolution (2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winners)
  • Colorado Rapids (2021 MLS Western Conference regular-season winners)
  • Seattle Sounders (Team with the next-best MLS regular-season record)
  • 2021 MLS Cup champions
  • CF Montréal/Toronto FC (2021 Canadian Championship winners)
