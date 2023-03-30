What is the transfer outlook for breakout MLS young stars?

In our globalized and interconnected soccer community, few players are truly unknown to clubs abroad.

I’m going to leave out the likes of Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada and New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic , for the sake of a slightly deeper cut.

Jhon Durán spent a year in MLS with Chicago Fire CF before a baseline $18 million transfer to English Premier League side Aston Villa. Kevin Paredes was a starter for just a season with D.C. United before heading to German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for $7.35 million . And so on. It’ll happen again this year.

It’s a growing trend in MLS that's long been the norm in Brazil, Argentina and elsewhere beyond Europe’s top five leagues: Young stars are often gone sooner than you think.

A number of players around MLS are doing that after the first month of the 2023 season. Timelines for transfers are accelerated.

In particular, youth national team regulars are known long before they make their first-team debuts, but teenagers leveling up at the senior level demonstrates growth and, perhaps, readiness for the next step.

We already know those two will dominate the transfer news cycle until a deal is announced, with Almada likely to break the MLS outbound transfer record and clubs like Manchester United scouting Petrovic, as I first reported last month.

So far, the teenage breakout star of the season is undoubtedly New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck.

Buck, 17, won a spot in a crowded Revs midfield, starting all five games this season and proving integral to their fast start. He even scored a late-game-winning goal on Saturday (a deflected effort) but it was already the second time he’s been involved in a late-game-winning goal for New England this season.

Clubs in England are interested in signing him, per sources. Buck is happy in New England and isn’t in a rush to leave. He nearly joined Tottenham Hotspur for a training stint this winter, but that fell through.

Buck’s UK passport makes him eligible for both the English and Welsh national teams, should either attempt to sway him. He’s been with the US U-19 squad and is age-eligible for the 2025 U-20 World Cup.

I’d assume Buck finishes the season with New England, but that might be it. Could an agreement for a transfer be reached this summer for a winter move? That’d make a lot of sense, like Tajon Buchanan (New England to Club Brugge), Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union to RB Salzburg), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig) and others in recent memory.