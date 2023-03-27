Team of the Matchday: Columbus, Seattle & St. Louis dominate

Three teams – Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders FC and St. Louis CITY SC – reached the four-goal mark during Matchday 5. Unsurprisingly, they lead the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Columbus turned on the afterburners in a 6-1 rout of Atlanta United, one where striker Christian Ramírez scored twice in his MLS return. Left wingback Will Sands had a highlight-reel assist in an all-action performance, and homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris makes the TotM bench following his headed goal. The Crew last scored six goals in a single match during the 2003 season.
St. Louis’ dream start continued with a 4-0 win at Real Salt Lake, one where striker João Klauss scored twice and goalkeeper Roman Bürki (TotM bench) logged an eight-save shutout. CITY SC, led by head coach Bradley Carnell, are now the second team in MLS history (post-shootout era) to win each of their first five games of a season. The expansion side’s 15 goals are a league-high total.
Seattle roared back for a 4-1 win at Sporting Kansas City, led by a club-record and career-best four goals from US men’s national team forward Jordan Morris and four assists from Brazilian winger Léo Chú. Morris’ seven goals pace the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, while Chú enjoyed a breakout performance after his late-2021 U22 Initiative signing from Grêmio.
Martín Ojeda had one goal and one assist as Orlando City SC blitzed the Philadelphia Union for a 2-1 win, ending the hosts’ 24-match regular season home unbeaten run (tied for the third-longest in league history). The DP winger joined this offseason from Argentine side Godoy Cruz.
The central midfielder spots belong to 17-year-old homegrown Noel Buck (New England Revolution) and offseason signing Timothy Tillman (LAFC), who bossed their respective games with two-way performances and got on the scoresheet in 2-1 victories. Buck’s late strike was the game-winner at D.C. United, while Tillman opened the scoring early vs. FC Dallas before Dénis Bouanga (TotM bench) found a legendary late winner.
Toronto FC wonderkid Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty seized his chance with right back Richie Laryea representing Canada in Concacaf Nations League play, and the 18-year-old showed his upside in a 0-0 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC center back Carlos Terán scored a tight-angled goal in a 3-2 win at Inter Miami CF and snuffed out attack after attack.
Were it not for goalkeeper Brad Stuver’s seven-save performance, Austin FC likely wouldn’t have earned a 1-1 draw with visiting Colorado Rapids. Stuver was only beaten by Kévin Cabral's late equalizer, the Frenchman's first tally for his new club.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Stuver (ATX) - Will Sands (CLB), Carlos Terán (CHI), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (TOR) - Léo Chú (SEA), Noel Buck (NE), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL) - Jordan Morris (SEA), João Klauss (STL), Christian Ramírez (CLB)
Coach: Bradley Carnell (STL)
Bench: Roman Bürki (STL), Matt Miazga (CIN), Franco Negri (MIA), Aidan Morris (CLB), Artur (HOU), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Simon Becher (VAN), Brandon Vazquez (CIN), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.