Team of the Matchday: Columbus, Seattle & St. Louis dominate

Three teams – Columbus Crew , Seattle Sounders FC and St. Louis CITY SC – reached the four-goal mark during Matchday 5. Unsurprisingly, they lead the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Columbus turned on the afterburners in a 6-1 rout of Atlanta United, one where striker Christian Ramírez scored twice in his MLS return. Left wingback Will Sands had a highlight-reel assist in an all-action performance, and homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris makes the TotM bench following his headed goal. The Crew last scored six goals in a single match during the 2003 season.

St. Louis’ dream start continued with a 4-0 win at Real Salt Lake, one where striker João Klauss scored twice and goalkeeper Roman Bürki (TotM bench) logged an eight-save shutout. CITY SC, led by head coach Bradley Carnell, are now the second team in MLS history (post-shootout era) to win each of their first five games of a season. The expansion side’s 15 goals are a league-high total.

Martín Ojeda had one goal and one assist as Orlando City SC blitzed the Philadelphia Union for a 2-1 win, ending the hosts’ 24-match regular season home unbeaten run (tied for the third-longest in league history). The DP winger joined this offseason from Argentine side Godoy Cruz.