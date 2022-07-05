What Giacomo Vrioni reveals about New England’s transfer revolution

Half a season after setting a new league record for points (73) en route to winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield , the 2022 version of the New England Revolution looks vastly different than the one that walked off the field in last November's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Like all players, he will take a little time to make an adjustment to our league and our club and our country and city, but we think over time he's going to fit in here quite well," Arena said. Vrioni joins through 2025 with a one-year club option.

Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has enjoyed a strong start to life in MLS after taking over for Turner, while Colombian winger Dylan Borrero has been a perfect fit in attack, providing a spark of dynamism the club desperately needed following Buchanan’s departure. Now, New England hope Vrioni can have the same impact when he debuts. They're aiming for mid-July, but it depends on whenever he gets his visa.

“This is new for the Revolution,” head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena told media on a virtual press conference. “I think we’re trying real hard to move the club forward. We realize we’ve been a little bit behind in a lot of areas, we’re trying to catch up.”

As of Tuesday, with the acquisition of Albania international forward Giacomo Vrioni from Italian powerhouse side Juventus as their third Designated Player alongside Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil , New England have reloaded on the fly.

Canadian international winger Tajon Buchanan departed in the winter following a previously agreed-upon transfer to Belgium's Club Brugge. US international goalkeeper Matt Turner just left this summer for English Premier League side Arsenal, and Poland international striker Adam Buksa exited a month ago for France's RC Lens. Three star players from that at-times-dominant team, gone for a reported combined $24 million in transfer fees.

#NERevs recent transfers: • Tajon Buchanan to Brugge 🇧🇪 🔀 Dylan Borrero from Mineiro 🇧🇷 • Matt Turner to Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔀 Djordje Petrovic from Cukaricki 🇷🇸 • Adam Buksa to Lens 🇫🇷 🔀 Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus 🇮🇹 Develop, sell, reload. Wasn't always like this. #MLS https://t.co/ffkOzoNPyl

New England’s transfer … revolution

The Revs haven't necesarily been a development and selling-type club in the past, nor has Arena been viewed as that kind of manager. That is changing, though, with their top three outbound transfers – Buchanan, Buksa and Turner – coming this year. Previously, the Revs' other significant outbound transfer was USMNT all-timer Clint Dempsey's move to Europe, way back in 2007. That came 15 years ago, when MLS had 13 teams compared to its current 28 (and counting).

Increased participation in the global transfer pyramid is a league-wide trend, of course. And the Revs used it as a selling point in discussions with Vrioni.

"In the case of Giacomo and some of our previous Designated Players, we can sell them on the fact that we now have a history as a club where we develop players and move players on to Europe if that is their ambitions," Arena said. "I think that was the case with Adam Buksa when we brought him in, certainly will be the case with Giacomo. Matt Turner has now recently left, as has Tajon Buchanan."

The 23-year-old bounced around at various European clubs and instead of continuing his career elsewhere on the continent, Vrioni opted to come to MLS with the view of eventually returning to a higher level.

New England have also set new records for inbound transfers in the last few years. Vrioni, signed for $3.8 million, is their fourth-most expensive addition. All four players – Borrero, Bou and Buksa are the others – were signed in the last two years.

Off the field, the Revs’ facilities continue to improve with their $35 million training ground opening in December 2019. Before long, Arena hopes their Gillette Stadium days result in a new stadium.