MLS announces significant roster rule changes

Major League Soccer has announced three roster rule modifications that give clubs increased flexibility in roster construction and more benefits when players are transferred or loaned to clubs outside of MLS.

The modifications, which go into effect as of the 2024 Secondary Transfer Window, follow a comprehensive, data-driven process conducted by MLS and the Sporting and Competition Committee, which is comprised of MLS owners and select club sporting directors. The process, which began in early 2023, incorporated insights from more than 25,000 soccer fans surveyed across the United States and Canada.

Today’s announcement is another step in MLS’ continued review of the league’s roster rules and competition format.

"The new roster rules open the door for clubs to sign additional world-class players and more emerging stars, while also providing a great deal of flexibility to invest across the roster," said Todd Durbin, MLS Executive Vice President, Player Strategy and Relations.