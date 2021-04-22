Weekend cheatsheet: Your guide to what to watch in Week 2

It’s even more incredible to me that there are, per Sporting PR, seven managers around the world who’ve been in their jobs longer. Seven feels like a lot in this change-addicted industry! My expectation, however, is that Vermes is going to be in position to climb that list. Other than the US national team job or a can’t-miss European opportunity, I just don’t see Vermes walking away from everything he’s built.

Friday will mark Vermes’ 600th game as a player or head coach in the league. Only Jason Kreis can say he’s got more. This is year 13 for Vermes as Sporting head coach. He’s made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in nine of his 11 full seasons at the helm. There are eighth graders in Kansas City who only know Vermes as the manager of their (consistently successful) team. Pretty incredible stuff.

For those unaware, Friday's #SKCvORL will be Peter Vermes' 600th game as a player or coach in MLS: "I'd give up 500 of them if I had like 10 MLS Cups under there.... There's no doubt that this is my club, this is the place I want to be." #SportingKC

As for Friday’s intraconference clash, the big questions ought to be answered by the lineups that drop about an hour before gametime.

Sporting Kansas City rejected offers from two Serie A clubs this winter for Gianluca Busio, sources tell MLSsoccer. Clubs from Italy, Germany and the Netherlands have reached out as well Busio, 18, is a rising star with SKC and the US youth national teams https://t.co/LyNBv1MwEr pic.twitter.com/ZvI3pYzMFX

It certainly won’t be Alexandre Pato up top, may he recover quickly and completely from whatever “lower body injury” he suffered against Atlanta United. My guess is Tesho Akindele gets the nod to make the right runs, defend ably from the front and, hopefully, pick up an opportunistic goal or put Nani / Chris Mueller in a position to do the same. My hope is we get to see Matheus Aias from the jump. That’s no knock on Tesho, it’s just that we’ve seen a grand total of 21 minutes from the Brazilian in MLS.

For Orlando City and Oscar Pareja, it’s all about who plays forward and whether or not the Lions can consistently create chances out of buildup without Mauricio Pereyra , who will finish up his suspension from that horror tackle in the playoffs this weekend.

I don’t think I did. But last weekend’s confusing situation is not yet water under the bridge with Bob Bradley saying in his Thursday availability that the 2019 MVP has not trained fully this week after being taken off early on against Austin FC. His status for Saturday is questionable.

How good are LAFC with Carlos Vela? We don’t actually know yet. I hope I didn’t jump the gun on those Golden Boot, MVP, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup predictions…

Will we get to see LAFC with Carlos Vela? Did we doubt the Sounders too soon?

Did we doubt the Sounders too soon? The early signs are yes. We’ll learn more Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

As for the Sounders, there are so many reasons to watch them, especially against LAFC and even without, I would guess, Nico Lodeiro. Cristian Roldan is a big one. He remains, somehow, underappreciated. Raul Ruidiaz is another. He remains one of the best goalscorers this league has ever seen. Throw in Josh Atencio for some #22U22 love, the evolution of the 3-5-2 formation that Brian Schmetzer is rolling out and this game is can’t miss.

I really hope Vela plays, for many reasons, not least for the chance to see him go head-to-head with Nouhou . Nouhou has a reputation as a loose cannon, and there is some truth in that thanks to swashbuckling runs of seasons past. What many haven’t seemed to figure out is that he is as good a 1v1 defender as there is in the entire league. For opposing attackers, he is an imposing combination of physicality, well-timed aggression and sound defensive instincts.

They won’t have to answer those questions against the Sounders, though the statuses of Vela and Rossi are up in the air.

First, will an offer too good to refuse come in for Rossi? Second, what's the deal with Brian Rodriguez? Replacing the first two, even with a pair of DP spots open, won’t be easy, period, but if LAFC don’t sell, then they won’t have precedent in the transfer market for future deals. Does that even matter if they keep both and win MLS Cup? Do they need a DP No. 9 to get there?

Of my quad-LAFC-centric predictions, the one I am least confident about is the Shield. It feels to me like there are a lot of questions to be answered from now until the end of the summer transfer window that will define how much this team accomplishes.

In other words, todo bueno. If Diego Rossi is fit enough to play against Seattle , which is currently another question mark, entonces muy bueno.

I’ve been saying for a year now that LAFC’s best bet is to treat their star with kid gloves when it comes to his health and fitness. Why rush things? What’s the point of pushing Vela in April? Yeah, the whole thing against Austin FC was weird, but I’m looking at is as 70 fewer minutes on his legs early in the year and three points.

Does Ethan Zubak need to be on the field? Before he played all-action foil to Chicharito, there wasn’t much in terms of chance creation, other than build-up down the left resulting in a cross without enough runners or unpredictability to cause real danger. That’s what we saw in 2020, and we know how it worked out. How might things change when Kevin Cabral is available?

I expect things to get more complicated for both star and club as the season goes along, and the true test for Chicharito and LA is how they weather the inevitable low points. Two goals speak for themselves, but it’s also pretty clear the Galaxy are still figuring out how to best feed their star striker while also waiting for the full complement of personnel to arrive.

For Chicharito and the Galaxy , Week 1 was Cinderella stuff: two goals on two shots, a dramatic team win and much-needed catharsis for everyone involved. The performance, the result and the postgame emotions were inspirational. It was a dream.

Fairytales are uncomplicated. Protagonist goes through life-changing adversity, but preservers to get the happy ending they deserve in the end.

That’s all to be determined, week by week. That Chicha brace was nice, but it definitely ramped up expectations, too.

This weekend, Vanney has to get his team ready to deal with the high press. Can they break it and find ways to get Chicharito the ball at his feet in front of goal? That’s where his goals are going to come from – in MLS, he’s never shown the same pace in behind defenses from his glory years – and I’m not sure the win in Miami showed us that they’re able to provide that service with any consistently just yet, even if I’m rooting for the comeback tour to keep rolling.

As for the Red Bulls, it was a big week. First, the Frankie Amaya trade finally got done, then they signed Celtic forward Patryk Klimala as a Young DP. I count 12 additions this offseason for Kevin Thelwell and Gerhard Struber. They turned the team over, and now they’re building around youth, energy, positive vibes and suffocating pressure.

We chatted with Struber about it on Thursday’s Extratime. He’s focused on the tactics, yes, but also on the aforementioned vibes. He wants his young team to identify with each other and their new identity. He wants to create an environment that prioritizes growth and togetherness. He wants his boys to have fun! He sounds a lot like Jesse Marsch, with a slightly different accent.

Struber also knows it is going to take time to lay more soccer building blocks and engrain muscle memory before he can reasonably talk about the big goals – MLS Cup was specifically mentioned – and improve upon the 2-1 loss Sporting KC handed New York in Week 1.

A couple notes I thought were interesting from the interview…

First, Struber is very high on 17-year-old Caden Clark. No surprise there. He emphasized patience and consistency. Patience from everyone expecting Clark to just walk into the RB Leipzig squad (UCL quarterfinalists, lest we forget) after a single season, and consistency in Clark’s performances so that, one day, perhaps that is exactly what happens. Sunday is another game for the young midfielder to show he has what it takes.