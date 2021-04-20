Official: New York Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati

The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati in a trade in exchange for $950,000 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Tuesday. RBNY could send a further $125,000 in allocation money should performance-based incentives be reached.

Amaya had previously requested a trade away from FC Cincinnati this winter and now heads to a high-pressing RBNY side where he could fit into new head coach Gerhard Struber’s system. He should be an important central midfielder alongside the likes of Dru Yearwood, Cristian Casseres, Sean Davis and more.

“We are very pleased to complete this deal and add Frankie to our team on a new multi-year contract,” RBNY Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said in a club statement. “Frankie is a player that we’ve watched closely, and we are confident that his skills and attributes are a good fit for our philosophy and style of play. We look forward to getting him into our environment and achieving success together in the years ahead.”

Amaya, 20, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. His importance on the squad grew as time went on, making 40 appearances over two seasons including 21 starts over the club's 23 matches last year. He has been involved with various US youth international camps.

“I’m very happy that we have added Frankie to our team,” said RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber. “His technical skills and ability with the ball will give us more control and more options in transition and in the final third. The task for us as a coaching staff will be to integrate him quickly and immerse him in our tactics and game plan.”

The Red Bulls continue their offseason maneuvering. Amaya is the most recent addition of a busy winter, after the club signed Fabio, Andrew Gutman, Tom Edwards and a handful of others.

“It is always difficult to make these types of decisions as we part ways with one of our first MLS players,” Cincy GM Gerard Nijkamp said. “With that said, this move represents great value and ultimately provides greater flexibility as we continue to improve our roster. We wish Frankie all the best in the next phase of his career.”

Cincinnati acquired attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta earlier this winter and still have the likes of Kamohelo Mokotjo, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin and Caleb Stanko to choose from in central midfield following Amaya's departure.