San Jose's mistakes, Josh Atencio's promise and Second Spectrum highlights

Week 1 went into the books and the worst team in the league that actually played, per our Power Rankings Politburo, was the San Jose Earthquakes. Only Real Salt Lake -- who were idle in Week 1 -- finished lower, as the Quakes dropped from 16th to 26th.

I don’t agree with that at all, but I also kind of get it. San Jose under Matias Almeyda have a history of taking one loss and then spinning it into three or four or five on the trot, and maybe that’s what my colleagues are smelling after their 2-1 defeat at Houston Dynamo FC last Friday. Or maybe it’s as simple as the fact that San Jose have been ghastly to start each of the past two seasons, so why not expect more of the same from them in 2021?

Irrespective of whether or not that thinking is harsh, or if it’s actually correct, what’s clear is that San Jose suffered a few pretty obvious breakdowns in Week 1. And what I want to focus on is the buildup to Houston’s first goal, using the Second Spectrum panoramic view to illustrate how failure to defend properly from the front puts the entire man-marking scheme Almeyda famously employs in jeopardy, narrowing what are already thin margins for the center backs.