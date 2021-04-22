Official: New York Red Bulls acquire striker Patryk Klimala from Celtic FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed forward Patryk Klimala from Celtic FC to a four-year MLS contract with a club option, it was announced Thursday. He will fill a Young Designated Player and international spot on RBNY's roster.

Klimala, 22, is a Polish youth international striker. He joined Celtic in January 2020 and found playing time hard to come by at the Scottish Premier League giants, though did score three goals and provide one assist when on the pitch. He logged 28 appearances for 681 minutes played across all competitions.

“We’re delighted to complete this deal and welcome Patryk to our club,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “Patryk is a talented young forward who has proven that he can score goals and create in a variety of ways. We believe he has the ability to impact games in MLS now, and the potential to continue to grow and succeed in years to come. We look forward to welcoming him to New York and getting him acclimated to our club.”

Prior to Celtic, Klimala starred for Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, where he had seven goals and three assists in 17 league games during his final season before Celtic acquired him. He's scored three goals in 10 matches with Poland's U-21 national team as well.

“I’m very happy with Patryk’s decision to join us,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “At both the club and youth international level he has shown that he has high potential. He demonstrates a strong work ethic against the ball, which is very important to our style of play, and has very good instincts around the goal. His movement and ability in the final third give the team another weapon.”

Klimala joins a Red Bulls team with the likes of Fabio, Brian White and Tom Barlow as options up top for Struber, who prefers two-striker formations. The news comes on the back of the club's acquisition of midfielder Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati via trade.

The Red Bulls have undergone a major transformation this winter, with Klimala the latest addition. They have also added the likes of center back Andres Reyes, outside back Tom Edwards, midfielder Youba Diarra and many more.