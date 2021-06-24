Weekend cheat sheet: Your guide to the key Week 10 storylines

Week 9 just ended, and Week 10 is already here. Get used to it. This midweek-to-weekend grind is the MLS way of life in 2021.

The kid is now a young man, but he is still just 21 years old. This is just the beginning for Daryl Dike, American soccer folkhero in the making.

Kid from Edmond, Oklahoma, the son of Nigerian immigrants and youngest of five, watches his older brother grow up and become a pro and play internationally for Nigeria, only for his career to end thanks to injury. His sister takes it a step farther and plays in a World Cup. Despite being off the MLS and Developmental Academy radar, Daryl becomes a college standout and, in less than two years as a pro (during a global pandemic), goes from SuperDraft pick to starter for a playoff team to English Championship darling/near promotion talisman to the brink of a multi-million dollar European transfer and US national team stardom.

Most days, Daryl Dike ’s life makes it feel like we’re watching a soccer folktale unfold. This is American soccer’s version of Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill or John Henry. The legend is growing and it’s growing quickly.

The present version is larger than life, after all, and there’s another chapter to be added to the story on Friday against Inter Miami. You’re telling me Dike can’t put up a hatty against this decimated Miami team? Gotta watch to find out, and we might not have that many more opportunities to watch Dike in MLS.

I don’t doubt Dike understands that. He’s living it, and got two goals in two ways on Tuesday in a whooping of the Quakes to prove that point. Perhaps we should follow his lead and just smile and enjoy it instead of trying to plot out the next move, the what if, the future version of Daryl Dike.

“There are a lot of things happening around him,” Pareja told me. “The possibility to stay in England was there and still is there … My best advice to Daryl is to be present in the moment. If he goes to the Gold Cup, if he gets sold, if he stays in Orlando, he’s just 21. All he needs to do is enjoy these moments and not forget that he needs to be present in what is happening today.”

I stopped by Oscar Pareja’s pregame press conference this week because I wanted to understand how Pareja and Orlando plan on managing a player (but also an asset) who is being pulled in a lot of directions. To Europe. To the national team and perhaps the Gold Cup. To do his best for an ambitious Orlando side in the here and now. It’d be a lot for anyone, and so far it seems Dike is managing it the same he always has, with a smile and hard work.

He’s not quite the “Cracklitos” of 2019 just yet, but Carlos Vela put up a goal, two assists and 2.2 xG+xA in 140 minutes over two games since MLS returned from a lengthy break that gave players an opportunity to get their bodies prepared for the schedule to come. Wednesday’s performance against FC Dallas was Vela’s best of the young season, if not quite his MVP best.

Guess who smiling again? It looks like the three-week break did the best player in MLS a whole lot of good, and the Western Conference better be on notice.

"This was the Carlos my team expects. I have to work hard to get my level high and do what I need to do."

I said on Tuesday’s Twitter Spaces MLS Power Rankings show – Matt Doyle and I hit all 27 teams with special guests LIVE every week at 11 am ET – that something was “off” about LAFC, that something just wasn’t quite right despite one of the most talented rosters in the league, if not the region. I couldn’t put my finger on it in the moment. Was it transfer drama? Had the project gotten stale and disjointed during the pandemic? Was it the pressure of MLS Cup expectations?

The answer was staring me in the face. Duh. All that other stuff is swirling around, but it’s probably as simple as LAFC were missing, as Bob Bradley put it after the match, “dynamic” Carlos Vela. With even a fraction of him, they’re minutes away from Concacaf Champions League glory. Without him, they’re hovering around the playoff line.

Vela is the league’s biggest amplifier, for himself and everyone around him, and it raises LAFC’s ceiling from pretty good to Supporters’ Shield and more. LAFC’s vibe (and, more importantly, their performances and results) change when he’s fit and clearly up for it. The ball moves more quickly. There’s better rhythm, and a willingness to take chances, both with the ball and without.

“He was unlucky to not get some other goals,” Bradley said. “What we love the most is when Carlos is at his best. We use this word ‘dynamic’ when he’s a threat constantly getting in the box looking to slip passes. But when he’s a real threat our team goes up a few notches and watching our team becomes a little more fun. In that regard, it was a really good night.”

It was also at home against FC Dallas, currently occupying the bottom spot in the Western Conference table. Saturday takes LAFC to Kansas City, where Sporting dispatched the Rapids easily, 3-1, in their own midweek action. The level jumps, and significantly so.

Are LAFC back? Is Cracklitos back? It’ll take more than one game to find out.

“We won one game but we have to get a rhythm and win two, three, four in a row,” Vela said. “After that, we can maybe say we’re back at our level.”

As for Sporting KC, who deserve far more than just a final line in this column, I want to give Daniel Salloi, who scored twice on Wednesday and has six goals on the season, a shoutout for saying what we’re all thinking about 2020.

“I would like to, with all due respect, ask everybody to stop talking about last year,” he told reporters. “Yes, it was bad and yes, I did not have enough confidence and now I do.”