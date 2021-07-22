Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 14's action

Sometimes midweek MLS can be a little bland.... every game has finished off the rails tonight!

In the meantime, here’s one big thought on Inter Miami and a bunch of small ones from Wednesday’s night’s 10-game slate.

That’s rough reading. This quote from Neville in the lead-up to the match reads even worse given the result: “There is no margin for error. No excuses. It’s now or never for this team.”

In case you didn’t see the highlights or just need it spelled out for you, here’s how Inter Miami handed a nickel to the Revs…

The Revolution are a very good and sometimes explosive team, but a 5-0 loss at home – and it could have been/should have been much, much worse – is embarrassing for Phil Neville and his players. That’s now six straight losses, which is obviously bad, with 13 goals allowed and just one scored for Miami, which is somehow even worse. The situation is truly dire.

Even the chaos that unfolded up the road in Atlanta in recent weeks can’t save you from the negative headlines now. The Wooden Spoon resides in South Florida, and the only thing that can keep this squad from taking more Ls is biblical weather in the Harrison, New Jersey area.

I’ll remind you, because maybe you’ve forgotten amid the results and near-constant change, that this Inter Miami team is built to win now. That was true in January 2020. It was true in January 2021. It’s true today. They spent big to win, and the lineup Neville rolled out Wednesday night was first-choice, thanks to Rodolfo Pizarro sticking around for an extra day before joining up with Mexico as a Gold Cup replacement.

There were, in Neville’s words, no excuses. And yet…

“I’ve said the word unacceptable in the past,” he said after the loss. “This feels worse than that.”

Well, what’s worse than that? I’ll let you come to your own conclusions. Neville went on to say what you’d expect from a manager whose team responded to a desperate, make-or-break moment in their season by laying down and taking a beating in front of their supporters.

“We lost all concentration, togetherness, spirit and our heads, really.”

“The thing that really surprised me was that I wasn’t expecting it. From the feeling that I had for the last 10 days, I wasn’t expecting it. The players need to take a long, long look at themselves, and so do I.”

“Ultimately, it is my job to make this team better. At this moment in time, they are not.”

“These results aren’t good enough. I know the consequences.”

“[New England] are a team, and that’s what we must become. That’s what this football club must have. It must have a team. It must have a team that represents the badge. … That’s all I’m asking for, a team that will fight for each other. A team that will look around the dressing room and trust and believe in each other and fight for each other, almost like a brotherhood.”

Read between the lines of that final quote. Heck, just watch the games. This is not a “team” the way Neville (or any of us, really) defines “team.” That’s on Neville, which he readily acknowledged, and it’s certainly on this group of players as well. At this point, it’s on the entire club from top to bottom.

What Inter Miami have built isn’t working right now. Their 0.67 points per game and minus-13 goal differential are both dead last in the league.

Is the roster destined to be torn down? Will Pizarro leave amid rumors and a downturn in playing time? Will the changes be even more drastic? Can Inter Miami manage the bare minimum against the Union on Sunday? Can they simply compete?