Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, DC United 2

D.C. United scored two late goals to steal a point from Chicago Fire FC in stunning fashion on Wednesday, erasing a 2-0 deficit in a five-minute span to salvage a 2-2 draw in the Eastern Conference matchup between the sides at Soldier Field.

Chicago were in prime position to take all three points after a goal from Gaston Gimenez and a second-half own goal had them protecting a 2-0 lead in the game's waning moments. But D.C's Kevin Paredes struck first for the visitors in the 82nd minute before a penalty kick finish from Ola Kamara delivered Hernan Losada's group a point.

D.C. had two big early chances inside 10 minutes, but were denied each time by Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. The first came from a seventh-minute shot from Nigel Robertha, who got in behind the Chicago defense and had a clean look on goal, but saw his laser shot saved. Frederic Brillant then put a header on frame off a corner kick from Julian Gressel just one minute later, but Shuttleworth proved up to the task again.

The Fire made the visitors pay for the missed opportunities, striking for the opener in the 32nd minute courtesy of Gimenez's first MLS goal. The Paraguay international placed a snap header off a feed from Boris Sekulic past diving D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid at the far post.

D.C. had two more looks at an equalizer in the 53rd minute, first off the boot of substitute Yordy Reyna, who forced Shuttleworth into a reaction save with a close-range shot off a cross from Ola Kamara. Junior Moreno then raced onto the rebound, but his distance look was blocked by Chicago defender Wyatt Omsberg.

Chicago then found the lead-doubling tally on 61 minutes through an own goal off D.C's Andy Najar. The opportunity was created by a well-worked counterattack that ended with an attempted cross from Miguel Navarro from the left side that took a deflection off Najar before sneaking past Hamid and into the net.