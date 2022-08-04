Wayne Rooney's DC United chasing "one more player" as transfer window closes

"I think as a manager you always want to see more players come in. We've been working very hard over the last week. I think potentially we could have someone in by tomorrow evening,” Rooney told reporters following the club’s 3-0 loss at Charlotte FC Wednesday night.

“We were trying to get something over the line or close to done while the game was going on, so I don't have any update on that yet, so I'll be checking on that now when I go in. It could be difficult in terms of the timeframe, but we are trying to get at least one more player done,” added the Manchester United legend.