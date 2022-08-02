Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 21 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A dramatic Round 20 is in the books and there’s no rest for the weary with Round 21 kicking off on Tuesday.

There are 12 teams with two games on the schedule this round, giving fantasy managers an opportunity to rack up points through players on a double game week.

Let’s get right into it and get locked in on the top players and values at each position.

Teams on a DGW: CLB, CLT, COL, DAL, DC, MIA, MTL, NSH, POR, RBNY, SEA, SJ

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 21 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Eloy Room and the Columbus Crew saw their Round 20 match with Charlotte FC cut short when it was abandoned after just 17 minutes due to severe weather. Prior to the nullified match, Room turned in back-to-back clean sheets and he’s in the midst of a three-game shutout run at Lower.com Field. He’ll look to keep it going with two more home games upcoming in Round 21.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Eloy Room
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$8.5
2
Aljaz Ivacic
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$8.3
3
Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. COL, at DC
$8.8
4
James Pantemis
MTL
at CLB, vs. MIA
$7.5
5
Joe Willis
NSH
at POR, vs. TOR
$7.4
Value Goalkeepers
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. ORL
$6.1
2
JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$6.8
3
Rafael Romo
DC
at CLT, vs. RBNY
$6.3

Defenders

Jonathan Mensah has played a vital role in the Crew’s nine-match unbeaten run, averaging six fantasy points per game in his last seven appearances. He has a good opportunity to top double-digit points in Round 21, facing CF Montréal and New York City FC sides that drew 0-0 in their last match.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$10.6
2
Walker Zimmerman
NSH
at POR, vs. TOR
$7.7
3
Guzmán Corujo
CLT
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$7.3
4
John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. COL, at DC
$9.3
5
Lalas Abubakar
COL
at RBNY, vs. MIN
$10.9
6
Rudy Camacho
MTL
at CLB, vs. MIA
$8.7
7
Christian Fuchs
CLT
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$7.6
8
Yeimar
SEA
vs. DAL, at ATL
$8.6
9
Claudio Bravo
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$9.0
10
Steven Moreira
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$7.1
Value Defenders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Anton Walkes
CLT
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$5.8
2
Nathan
SJ
vs. MIA, at ATX
$5.8
3
Dario Zuparic
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$5.3

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan has averaged more than nine fantasy points per game across his last five outings, dishing out five assists during that run. He’s been involved in seven of the Crew’s last eight goals and with two home games, he’s primed to continue to fuel the attack in Round 21.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$11.1
2
Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at POR, vs. TOR
$14.0
3
Sebastian Blanco
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$8.8
4
Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. COL, at DC
$11.6
5
Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at CLB, vs. MIA
$10.8
6
Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. DAL, at ATL
$11.4
7
Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. MIA, at ATX
$10.3
8
Alejandro Pozuelo
MIA
at SJ, at MTL
$11.3
9
Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
vs. MIA, at ATX
$10.7
10
Santiago Moreno
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$9.6
11
Paul Arriola
DAL
at SEA, at POR
$10.3
12
Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. DAL, at ATL
$8.5
13
Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$9.6
14
Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. DAL, at ATL
$8.8
15
Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. SJ
$12.1
16
Ravel Morrison
DC
at CLT, vs. RBNY
$8.5
17
Alan Velasco
DAL
at SEA, at POR
$8.6
18
Randall Leal
NSH
at POR, vs. TOR
$8.0
19
Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. HOU
$8.9
20
Luquinhas
RBNY
vs. COL, at DC
$7.9
Value Midfielders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Bryan Acosta
COL
at RBNY, vs MIN
$7.1
2
Lassi Lappalainen
MTL
at CLB, vs. MIA
$6.4
3
Ben Bender
CLT
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$6.1

Forwards

Cucho Hernandez has wasted no time in making an impact since joining the Crew. The former English Premier League forward has bagged four goals in five appearances and has effectively revitalized the Columbus attack. His recent goal surge sees him at the top of the DGW forward heap with two home games in Round 21.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$10.1
2
Jaroslaw Niezgoda
POR
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
$9.4
3
Taxi Fountas
DC
at CLT, vs. RBNY
$11.7
4
Romell Quioto
MTL
at CLB, vs. MIA
$9.7
5
Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at SJ, at MTL
$8.3
6
Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. MIA, at ATX
$8.9
7
Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at SEA, at POR
$9.8
8
Diego Rubio
COL
at RBNY, vs. MIN
$10.9
9
Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$7.4
10
Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. DAL, at ATL
$9.6
Value Forwards
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Yordy Reyna
CLT
vs. DC, vs. CHI
$6.7
2
Benji Kikanović
SJ
vs. MIA, at ATX
$5.3
3
Miguel Berry
DC
at CLT, vs. RBNY
$4.1
Captains
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$11.1
2
Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at POR, vs. TOR
$14.0
3
Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
$10.1

Congratulations to Russell Behrmann for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week in Round 20! He led the Real Grass Fairies to 119 points through a healthy combination of clean sheets and goals. Coach Behrmann earned a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 20 prize.

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 21 prize!

