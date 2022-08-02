2022 MLS Fantasy Round 21 Positional Rankings

A dramatic Round 20 is in the books and there’s no rest for the weary with Round 21 kicking off on Tuesday.
There are 12 teams with two games on the schedule this round, giving fantasy managers an opportunity to rack up points through players on a double game week.
Let’s get right into it and get locked in on the top players and values at each position.
Teams on a DGW: CLB, CLT, COL, DAL, DC, MIA, MTL, NSH, POR, RBNY, SEA, SJ
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 21 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Eloy Room and the Columbus Crew saw their Round 20 match with Charlotte FC cut short when it was abandoned after just 17 minutes due to severe weather. Prior to the nullified match, Room turned in back-to-back clean sheets and he’s in the midst of a three-game shutout run at Lower.com Field. He’ll look to keep it going with two more home games upcoming in Round 21.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$8.5
|
2
|
Aljaz Ivacic
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$8.3
|
3
|
Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. COL, at DC
|
$8.8
|
4
|
James Pantemis
|
MTL
|
at CLB, vs. MIA
|
$7.5
|
5
|
Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
at POR, vs. TOR
|
$7.4
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.1
|
2
|
JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$6.8
|
3
|
Rafael Romo
|
DC
|
at CLT, vs. RBNY
|
$6.3
Defenders
Jonathan Mensah has played a vital role in the Crew’s nine-match unbeaten run, averaging six fantasy points per game in his last seven appearances. He has a good opportunity to top double-digit points in Round 21, facing CF Montréal and New York City FC sides that drew 0-0 in their last match.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$10.6
|
2
|
Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
at POR, vs. TOR
|
$7.7
|
3
|
Guzmán Corujo
|
CLT
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$7.3
|
4
|
John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. COL, at DC
|
$9.3
|
5
|
Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
at RBNY, vs. MIN
|
$10.9
|
6
|
Rudy Camacho
|
MTL
|
at CLB, vs. MIA
|
$8.7
|
7
|
Christian Fuchs
|
CLT
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$7.6
|
8
|
Yeimar
|
SEA
|
vs. DAL, at ATL
|
$8.6
|
9
|
Claudio Bravo
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$9.0
|
10
|
Steven Moreira
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$7.1
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Anton Walkes
|
CLT
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$5.8
|
2
|
Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. MIA, at ATX
|
$5.8
|
3
|
Dario Zuparic
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$5.3
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayan has averaged more than nine fantasy points per game across his last five outings, dishing out five assists during that run. He’s been involved in seven of the Crew’s last eight goals and with two home games, he’s primed to continue to fuel the attack in Round 21.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$11.1
|
2
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at POR, vs. TOR
|
$14.0
|
3
|
Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$8.8
|
4
|
Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. COL, at DC
|
$11.6
|
5
|
Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at CLB, vs. MIA
|
$10.8
|
6
|
Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. DAL, at ATL
|
$11.4
|
7
|
Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. MIA, at ATX
|
$10.3
|
8
|
Alejandro Pozuelo
|
MIA
|
at SJ, at MTL
|
$11.3
|
9
|
Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
vs. MIA, at ATX
|
$10.7
|
10
|
Santiago Moreno
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$9.6
|
11
|
Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
at SEA, at POR
|
$10.3
|
12
|
Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. DAL, at ATL
|
$8.5
|
13
|
Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$9.6
|
14
|
Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. DAL, at ATL
|
$8.8
|
15
|
Sebastián Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. SJ
|
$12.1
|
16
|
Ravel Morrison
|
DC
|
at CLT, vs. RBNY
|
$8.5
|
17
|
Alan Velasco
|
DAL
|
at SEA, at POR
|
$8.6
|
18
|
Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
at POR, vs. TOR
|
$8.0
|
19
|
Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.9
|
20
|
Luquinhas
|
RBNY
|
vs. COL, at DC
|
$7.9
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Bryan Acosta
|
COL
|
at RBNY, vs MIN
|
$7.1
|
2
|
Lassi Lappalainen
|
MTL
|
at CLB, vs. MIA
|
$6.4
|
3
|
Ben Bender
|
CLT
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$6.1
Forwards
Cucho Hernandez has wasted no time in making an impact since joining the Crew. The former English Premier League forward has bagged four goals in five appearances and has effectively revitalized the Columbus attack. His recent goal surge sees him at the top of the DGW forward heap with two home games in Round 21.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$10.1
|
2
|
Jaroslaw Niezgoda
|
POR
|
vs. NSH, vs. DAL
|
$9.4
|
3
|
Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
at CLT, vs. RBNY
|
$11.7
|
4
|
Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
at CLB, vs. MIA
|
$9.7
|
5
|
Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at SJ, at MTL
|
$8.3
|
6
|
Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. MIA, at ATX
|
$8.9
|
7
|
Jesús Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at SEA, at POR
|
$9.8
|
8
|
Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
at RBNY, vs. MIN
|
$10.9
|
9
|
Karol Swiderski
|
CLT
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$7.4
|
10
|
Jordan Morris
|
SEA
|
vs. DAL, at ATL
|
$9.6
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Yordy Reyna
|
CLT
|
vs. DC, vs. CHI
|
$6.7
|
2
|
Benji Kikanović
|
SJ
|
vs. MIA, at ATX
|
$5.3
|
3
|
Miguel Berry
|
DC
|
at CLT, vs. RBNY
|
$4.1
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$11.1
|
2
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at POR, vs. TOR
|
$14.0
|
3
|
Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
vs. MTL, vs. NYC
|
$10.1
Congratulations to Russell Behrmann for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week in Round 20! He led the Real Grass Fairies to 119 points through a healthy combination of clean sheets and goals. Coach Behrmann earned a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 20 prize.