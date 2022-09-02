Wagner, Kone & more: Transfers that didn't happen in MLS this summer

Most European transfer windows closed Sept. 1, after plenty of big deals involving MLS players went through this summer. They weren’t the only ones who were subjects of interest from abroad, though.

Now what? Conventional wisdom would suggest a transfer happens in the winter, but we’ll see. We’ve been assuming that for 12-18 months now about the two-time MLS All-Star. That Leeds interest isn't likely to go away.

English Premier League side Leeds United were very interested , driven by ex-MLS manager Jesse Marsch. But with a couple of left backs in the squad, they ended up not making an offer. German clubs were interested, too, but they didn’t make an offer either. There was no decision for the Union to make this summer, so their Best XI-caliber left back remains as the Eastern Conference-leading club chases an MLS Cup 2022 title.

At the beginning of the summer, Kai Wagner seemed very likely to move away from Philadelphia and MLS. I wrote as much when the European windows opened, grouping him with NYCFC ’s Taty Castellanos and New England ’s Adam Buksa (strikers who both did indeed leave as expected). On Sept. 2, though, Wagner remains.

Perhaps there will be more traction on a potential move in the winter, when it’s easier for MLS clubs to acquiesce to a move for a key player. Interest isn’t going anywhere, but the player is ready to move on to Europe after five years in the United States.

Casseres Jr., 23, has become a mainstay with the Red Bulls, arriving in 2018. The Venezuelan international initially started with New York’s second team but quickly elevated into the first team and has been a key starter, with 97 appearances so far.

The Red Bulls turned down numerous transfer offers, per sources, which were at least $2.5 million with sell-on clauses. The final bid that was turned down came at $3 million with a sell-on percentage.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. has long been on the radars of European clubs, but this summer that interest turned to offers.

Cifuentes, 23, has 7g/6a in 27 games – and counting – from a box-to-box midfield role in LAFC’s Supporters’ Shield-leading season. He already has eight caps with Ecuador and is firmly expected to be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his country in November (drawn into Group A).

English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion were linked with Cifuentes , who is a known commodity across Europe. The expectation at this stage is that a move to Europe happens in the winter.

LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes remains at the club through the summer transfer window, though the Ecuador international has plenty of suitors.

With three caps for El Tri, Araujo is vying for a World Cup roster spot this November.

Araujo, 21, also had interest from Liga MX’s Club America (who signed winger Brian Rodriguez from LAFC this summer), but the Mexican international has been public in his desire to go to Europe at some point. He’ll continue being the first-choice right back for the Galaxy for the rest of the 2022 MLS season, then reassess in the winter.

Looking for another right back as Sergino Dest moved to AC Milan in Italy’s Serie A, the Spanish superclub had Araujo on their list. They made contact with the LA Galaxy about a potential deal, but ended up signing Hector Bellerin from EPL leaders Arsenal.

If offers come in this winter, provided the numbers are right, it would be easier for the Revs to agree on a deal with ample time to replace Jones.

Jones, 25, looks ready for a move to Europe as he remains a constant for the Revs. New England have already moved on numerous players from last year’s record-setting, Supporters’ Shield-winning team – Tajon Buchanan (to Belgium’s Club Brugge), Adam Buksa (to France’s RC Lens), Matt Turner (to England’s Arsenal) – and Jones could be next.

Stuttgart were the most likely destination, but have a star at Jones’ position in Croatia international Borna Sosa, who remains at the club through the deadline. Stuttgart are led by American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

For DeJuan Jones , interest never turned to offers this summer, as Stuttgart (German Bundesliga), Anderlecht (Belgium’s top flight) and a few other clubs seriously considered the American fullback, per sources.

It was a whirlwind window for Ismael Kone, who had not one but two moves to England’s Championship get close but fall through. The second came on deadline day, as he was in advanced talks to join Sheffield United in a deal reportedly worth around $5.2 million upfront.

Kone was meant to be a replacement for Sander Berge … but the Norwegian international never left for Club Brugge in Belgium, as was reported and expected. So Sheffield’s deal for Kone fell through.

Earlier this summer, Norwich City reportedly had a $6 million deal close to sign Kone from CF Montréal, but the move reportedly fell apart late on.

Kone spoke about it himself.

“They came to the door, they made a concrete offer,” Kone told Montréal-based French-language outlet La Presse about Norwich. “Yes, they came to watch me, but we didn't agree on the business side. I don't think about when I'm going there, where I'm going to be, etc. I focus on me, to become the best player possible and help the team. I focus on now and that's it."