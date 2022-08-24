LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX’s Club America, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international joined the Black & Gold in August 2019 as a Young Designated Player, tallying eight goals and 12 assists across 55 games (46 starts). Before coming to MLS, he played for Penarol in his home country.

“Brian has been an important contributor to our success since his arrival in 2019,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He is an exciting player who is capable of special things, which we witnessed many times. We wish him all the best in this opportunity with Club America.”