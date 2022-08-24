Transfer Tracker

LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC have transferred forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX’s Club America, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international joined the Black & Gold in August 2019 as a Young Designated Player, tallying eight goals and 12 assists across 55 games (46 starts). Before coming to MLS, he played for Penarol in his home country.

“Brian has been an important contributor to our success since his arrival in 2019,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He is an exciting player who is capable of special things, which we witnessed many times. We wish him all the best in this opportunity with Club America.”

Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from LAFC for several transfer windows, looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Diego Rossi’s move to Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe last summer. Capped 17 times by Uruguay, he spent the second half of the 2020-21 Spanish season on loan at second-division side UD Almeria before returning to MLS.

Final-third changes

As Rodriguez departs, LAFC’s final-third changes during the summer transfer window continue. They’ve brought in world superstar Gareth Bale as he left Real Madrid and Gabon international Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player from longtime Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne. Club captain Carlos Vela also re-signed as a DP.

All the while, LAFC are heavily linked with signing Cristian Tello. The Spanish forward is a free agent after departing LaLiga’s Real Betis, making him eligible to join the Supporters’ Shield leaders ahead of the MLS Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 2.

This summer, LAFC have also brought in Ecuador international midfielder Sebastian Mendez (trade from Orlando City SC) and Italy international center back Giorgio Chiellini (free from Serie A's Juventus).

Club America are one of Mexico's biggest clubs, counting former Atlanta United winger Jurgen Damm and LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos among their players. They're third in the Liga MX's Apertura campaign through 10 games.

