Reports: LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes a transfer target for Premier League's Brighton

The Premier League’s summer window closes Sept. 1, though their winter window runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 – after the World Cup concludes in late December and markets are expected to be busy.

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert has previously reported that Cifuentes is generating widespread interest from abroad, with a sale ideally occurring in the winter.

Cifuentes, 23, was signed by LAFC in January 2020 and has since blossomed into a key piece for the MLS Supporters’ Shield leaders and potentially Ecuador’s World Cup -bound squad.

English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes as a possible signing, according to multiple reports.

Brighton are eager to add a fourth Ecuadorian to their ranks — José Cifuentes, from Los Angeles FC. The 23-year-old midfielder has contributed 7 goals & 6 assists in 24 MLS appearances in 2022.

Cifuentes, part of the league’s U22 Initiative, is a first-choice midfielder under head coach Steve Cherundolo, often shining alongside US international Kellyn Acosta and 2022 MLS All-Star Ilie Sanchez. He’s third on the Black & Gold in combined goals + assists (13, 7g/6a) and trails only forwards Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango in that category.

Over the past three seasons with LAFC, Cifuentes has 13g/15a in 74 matches (59 appearances). He previously played for América de Quito in his home country and has earned eight caps for Ecuador.

Brighton, led by manager Graham Potter, finished above midtable (ninth place) during the 2021-22 Premier League season after staving off relegation in the prior four campaigns upon earning promotion from the Championship (second division).

The Seagulls have several of Cifuentes’ international teammates on their roster, including midfielder Moisés Caicedo and right back Pervis Estupiñán, a summertime signing from Spain’s Villarreal. Attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has been seldom used by their first team.