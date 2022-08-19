Transfer Tracker

Reports: LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes a transfer target for Premier League's Brighton

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes as a possible signing, according to multiple reports.

Cifuentes, 23, was signed by LAFC in January 2020 and has since blossomed into a key piece for the MLS Supporters’ Shield leaders and potentially Ecuador’s World Cup-bound squad. 

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert has previously reported that Cifuentes is generating widespread interest from abroad, with a sale ideally occurring in the winter. 

The Premier League’s summer window closes Sept. 1, though their winter window runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 – after the World Cup concludes in late December and markets are expected to be busy.

Cifuentes, part of the league’s U22 Initiative, is a first-choice midfielder under head coach Steve Cherundolo, often shining alongside US international Kellyn Acosta and 2022 MLS All-Star Ilie Sanchez. He’s third on the Black & Gold in combined goals + assists (13, 7g/6a) and trails only forwards Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango in that category.

Over the past three seasons with LAFC, Cifuentes has 13g/15a in 74 matches (59 appearances). He previously played for América de Quito in his home country and has earned eight caps for Ecuador.

Brighton, led by manager Graham Potter, finished above midtable (ninth place) during the 2021-22 Premier League season after staving off relegation in the prior four campaigns upon earning promotion from the Championship (second division).

The Seagulls have several of Cifuentes’ international teammates on their roster, including midfielder Moisés Caicedo and right back Pervis Estupiñán, a summertime signing from Spain’s Villarreal. Attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has been seldom used by their first team.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Jose Cifuentes

Related Stories

Reports: New England Revolution to add Nacho Gil on free transfer
Michael Estrada exits DC United, returns to Toluca
Inter Miami mutually part ways with defender Jairo Quinteros
More News
More News
Reports: New England Revolution to add Nacho Gil on free transfer
Transfer Tracker

Reports: New England Revolution to add Nacho Gil on free transfer
Reports: LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes a transfer target for Premier League's Brighton
Transfer Tracker

Reports: LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes a transfer target for Premier League's Brighton
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26)
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance
Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved"
More News
Video
Video
Quakes Academy Stars Dream of a Pro Deal | Season 3 – Episode 4
8:42

Quakes Academy Stars Dream of a Pro Deal | Season 3 – Episode 4
Insigne vs Pozuelo, who will make the difference for their new club? | Quicker Stats
0:44

Insigne vs Pozuelo, who will make the difference for their new club? | Quicker Stats
Why Luchi Gonzalez is a good fit for San Jose
1:30:23

Why Luchi Gonzalez is a good fit for San Jose
Sacha Kljestan on What to Expect From Riqui Puig & LA Galaxy Playoff Push Form | MLS Today
15:57

Sacha Kljestan on What to Expect From Riqui Puig & LA Galaxy Playoff Push Form | MLS Today
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023