Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11

Late-game drama, long-distance golazos, record-breaking goals... Matchday 11 had it all. Cast your vote here for AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Luciano Acosta: Acosta showcased a new hairdo and the next-level skill that earned him the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, slotting Corey Baird’s layoff into the side netting for the opener in FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. It was the Argentine’s club-record 44th tally.

Denis Bouanga: Bouanga, last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, provided another dramatic stoppage-time golazo. He stepped into a rebound of Maxime Crépeau's save to fire home off the far post, leading LAFC to a 3-2 victory over the 10-man Portland Timbers.

Alexandros Katranis: Katranis also struck a late winner, volleying in from distance to lift Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory at the Philadelphia Union, silencing the Subaru Park crowd and pushing RSL atop the Western Conference table.

Hany Mukhtar: Mukhtar made the most of his time and space, unleashing a blast from nearly 30 yards out for the opening goal in Nashville SC’s 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

