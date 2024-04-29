Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11

Late-game drama, long-distance golazos, record-breaking goals... Matchday 11 had it all. Cast your vote here for AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Luciano Acosta: Acosta showcased a new hairdo and the next-level skill that earned him the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, slotting Corey Baird’s layoff into the side netting for the opener in FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. It was the Argentine’s club-record 44th tally.

Denis Bouanga: Bouanga, last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, provided another dramatic stoppage-time golazo. He stepped into a rebound of Maxime Crépeau's save to fire home off the far post, leading LAFC to a 3-2 victory over the 10-man Portland Timbers.

Alexandros Katranis: Katranis also struck a late winner, volleying in from distance to lift Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory at the Philadelphia Union, silencing the Subaru Park crowd and pushing RSL atop the Western Conference table.