USMNT winter window retrospective: World Cup Qualifying stock check, depth chart & more

But they've generally managed to finish on a high note. The USMNT came back in that Honduras game for a defiant 4-1 win. Then in October, the middle match against Panama was a listless loss , with a difficult match against Costa Rica to conclude the window. They showed up and won that, too.

The lows have been low, stoked by fears of a Qatar 2022-less existence. Remember being down 1-0 on the road to Honduras at halftime in the third September window game, staring down the barrel of potentially just two points from the opening three matches?

Such is the pressure and constant analysis of World Cup qualifying, with the failure of the 2018 cycle still firmly in the rearview, damn near each and every window for the US men's national team has prompted quite the anxiety-riddled thrill ride.

Thanks to a truly dominant set-piece (they were due!) and defensive display, the USMNT coasted to a 3-0 win over Honduras . Honduras' only attempt at goal of note was from 40 yards, courtesy of center back Maynor Figueroa. It was one of the few times a clearly very cold Matt Turner had to do something... and all that amounted to was him lightly jogging towards the post and giving a perfunctory jump to the crossbar as the ball fluttered aimlessly past the goal. All of Turner's action was confined to him running sprints by himself in the 18-yard box when the USMNT had set pieces to stay warm in Allianz Field's tundra-like, subzero conditions.

The winter window at the end of January and the beginning of February struck a familiar melody as the temperatures just kept dropping. The win against El Salvador got the job done to kick things off, but serious questions were raised over the performance and it certainly wasn't comfortable. A loss at Canada , frustrating in how it unfolded in that Canada hardly seemed threatened even as the USMNT held possession and chased an early deficit, sounded the alarms ahead of Honduras. The discourse was on fire on social media and in group chats everywhere.

It was a much-needed result and much-needed ease of victory.

This isn't to insinuate that (all) of the worrying was out of proportion! World Cup qualifying contains fine margins. Even a draw against Honduras in Wednesday's game would have raised the panic meter – and rightfully so.

As many have been quick to point out (correctly), this was a home game against the Octagonal's bottom team, one that was already eliminated from Qatar 2022 contention. Let's not go too crazy and it's concerning that almost half of the USMNT's 16 goals in this final round have come against Honduras: Seven goals in two games against Honduras, nine goals in nine games against everyone else.

Still, the window brought six points. I think most fans would have been content – not thrilled, but content – with that if offered when the 28-player roster dropped. The USMNT sit in second, firmly in an automatic qualifying place and four points ahead of fourth-placed Panama, who the United States host at Orlando's Exploria Stadium in their penultimate qualifying match of the March window.

Qualifying is a zero-sum game for me: Did you qualify or did you not? There are certainly concerns about this team not playing to their peak. But the first order of business is to qualify, then you worry about the rest later.

And with three games left in qualifying, the USMNT are on pace to reach Qatar. Let's see where the panic meter sits ahead of a March 24 visit to Mexico at Estadio Azteca.