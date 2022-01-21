USMNT names 28-player roster for January/February World Cup Qualifying window

US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in 28 players for the crucial January/February window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, the federation announced Friday.

The upcoming Octagonal trio includes home matches against El Salvador (Jan. 27) at Columbus’ Lower.com Field and Honduras (Feb. 2) at Minnesota’s Allianz Field, sandwiching a trip to top-of-the-table Canada on Jan. 30.

With six games remaining in pursuit of a Qatar 2022 spot, the USMNT enter second in the Octagonal standings with 15 points and a 4W-1L-3D record. The top three teams earn automatic World Cup qualification, while the fourth-place team heads to an inter-confederation playoff.

Berhalter’s team includes 13 MLS-based players alongside 15 Europe-based ones, with the former group coming off a two-week January training camp in Phoenix, Ariz., to maintain fitness levels.

Some notable absences are Wolfsburg center back John Anthony Brooks and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (injury).