USMNT names 28-player roster for January/February World Cup Qualifying window

US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in 28 players for the crucial January/February window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, the federation announced Friday.
The upcoming Octagonal trio includes home matches against El Salvador (Jan. 27) at Columbus’ Lower.com Field and Honduras (Feb. 2) at Minnesota’s Allianz Field, sandwiching a trip to top-of-the-table Canada on Jan. 30.
With six games remaining in pursuit of a Qatar 2022 spot, the USMNT enter second in the Octagonal standings with 15 points and a 4W-1L-3D record. The top three teams earn automatic World Cup qualification, while the fourth-place team heads to an inter-confederation playoff.
Berhalter’s team includes 13 MLS-based players alongside 15 Europe-based ones, with the former group coming off a two-week January training camp in Phoenix, Ariz., to maintain fitness levels.
MLS standouts like goalkeeper Matt Turner (New England Revolution), center back Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and forward Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) are all part of the squad. They complement overseas stars like Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest, RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.
Some notable absences are Wolfsburg center back John Anthony Brooks and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (injury).
The full roster can be seen below.
United States roster for January/February World Cup qualifiers
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Sean Johnson - New York City FC
- Gabriel Slonina - Chicago Fire FC
- Zack Steffen - Manchester City
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (9)
- Reggie Cannon - Boavista
- Sergiño Dest - Barcelona
- Brooks Lennon - Atlanta United
- Mark McKenzie - Genk/BEL
- Chris Richards - Hoffenheim
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- DeAndre Yedlin - Galatasaray
- Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Kellyn Acosta - LAFC
- Tyler Adams - RB Leipzig
- Luca de la Torre - Heracles
- Sebastian Lletget - New England Revolution
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - Valencia
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
FORWARDS (8)
- Brenden Aaronson - Red Bull Salzburg
- Paul Arriola - D.C. United
- Jesús Ferreira - FC Dallas
- Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
- Ricardo Pepi - Augsburg
- Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
- Tim Weah - Lille
- Gyasi Zardes - Columbus Crew