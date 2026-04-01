USMNT: 3 takeaways from the March international window

The March international window has come and gone, and for many United States men's national team fans, not a moment too soon.

So, with the penultimate international window before the World Cup in the rearview, let's dive into three important USMNT takeaways from March.

Now, with a mere 72 days until the United States take the field vs. Paraguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, plenty of questions remain.

A difficult window saw head coach Mauricio Pochettino's side drop contests against two of the world's elite sides, a 5-2 loss vs. Belgium and a 2-0 defeat to Portugal, both at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Although the scorelines suggested differently, make no mistake about it; the USMNT had their fair share of great chances across both March friendlies.

For portions of both the Belgium and Portugal defeats, the US hung tough against some of the world's best sides and even looked the more dangerous team. But their inability to capitalize on the early chances they created ultimately led to both results slipping away.

Against Belgium, typically reliable forwards such as Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun were unable to find the back of the net, while midfielder Weston McKennie was denied perhaps the best chance of the game in the 17th minute, an open volley from inside the six-yard box that was palmed away by goalkeeper Senne Lemmens.

Even after McKennie opened the scoring in the 39th minute, Pochettino remained expressionless on the bench and showed no signs of celebration, stating postgame, "...because when we scored, we should be the third goal, not the first goal." And eventually, the lack of final-third production came back to bite the US.

The same could be said of the Portugal loss, in which the USMNT went toe-to-toe with the reigning UEFA Nations League champions during the opening half hour, with crisp passing and fluid movement that had the Portuguese on ropes on multiple occasions. But again, not taking advantage of the clear-cut chances they'd created in front of goal cost them, as Portugal's particularly formidable attack was able to wear down the US defense and ease to the 2-0 win.

“We lacked the clinical edge that Portugal possessed,” said Pochettino in Spanish post-match. “We didn't capitalize on the chances we created or the collective attacking situations."

While it may sound like a lot of doom and gloom, there were plenty of positives to take from these results. The US had success playing their way and showed flashes of brilliance against two nations viewed as potential World Cup favorites. As New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese put it: "A few minor things were the difference today. As soon as those switch, it’s a whole different ballgame.”