Berhalter Ballin': Whitecaps star bolsters USMNT World Cup case

Sebastian Berhalter is playing the best soccer of his career, and it couldn’t come at a better moment.

“He provided that in moments where you don’t expect it. It was a good performance from him, and the two goals made it special.”

“He made the difference,” head coach Jesper Sørensen said of Berhalter following a 3-2 win at FC Dallas on Wednesday. “[They] were not big chances, from where he struck the ball. It was great quality, and sometimes that’s what you need.”

With the World Cup less than a month away – and the US men’s national team ’s roster reveal less than two weeks away – the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder is shining for his club and looks poised to be an impact player for his country this summer.

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The latest star performance of Berhalter’s red-hot run of form came at Toyota Stadium. The 25-year-old dazzled for the Whitecaps, scoring twice, with both goals being beautiful right-footed shots from outside the penalty box.

Both strikes were of the utmost quality, with the first a blast that rattled the underside of the crossbar before going in. That goal clawed Vancouver level after Golden Boot presented by Audi candidate Petar Musa had given FC Dallas an early lead.

The second goal proved to be the game’s decisive one, curling into the far upper corner from just outside the 18-yard box to make it 3-2. It was an excellent display of finesse by Berhalter, who netted his third goal in two matches and, in the process, sent Vancouver atop the Supporters' Shield standings.