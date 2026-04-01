USMNT take positives from latest pre-World Cup setback

ATLANTA – The US men’s national team ’s motto for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is “never chase reality,” an aspirational slogan meant to fire hopes of historic achievements on home soil this summer.

Or as New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese ruefully put it: “A few minor things were the difference today. As soon as those switch, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

“It’s frustrating. We know they’re a good team, but we feel like we can hang. We feel like we can fight, compete and be there with them. It’s frustrating to see the scoreline, but still moments to build on.”

“We had moments when it was good, but we want to win the game and they’re a team that, you give them one chance, two chances and they’re going to score,” US and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter told TNT’s Melissa Ortiz postgame.

Reality bit back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Tuesday night. Led by two assists from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Portugal showcased to a massive crowd of 72,297 why they’re an established member of the global soccer elite with a polished 2-0 defeat of the Yanks that drove home the growth needed for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to compete at that level when the tournament kicks off.

Missed opportunity

Much like Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Belgium, the USMNT were more than a match for their visitors in the first half. Yet they failed to exploit that, with Christian Pulisic in particular left to rue a couple of inviting chances missed, and were later punished for their imprecise finishing.

“We lacked the clinical edge that Portugal possessed,” Pochettino said in Spanish in his postgame press conference. “We didn't capitalize on the chances we created or the collective attacking situations – which, admittedly, is an area the coaching staff needs to work on improving.

“I believe that is actually the positive takeaway for the future: The fact that we don't have to dwell on shortcomings in the collective game or specific tactical phases, but rather on individual aspects. We don't have to question the team's intensity or aggression. I feel that, over the full 90 minutes today, the team displayed exactly the level of intensity and fight that the match demanded. We lost due to small details – and that is something that can happen in football, especially when competing at this level.”

Poch expressed disappointment with his side’s failure to read the danger in time on Portugal’s two goals, the first a rapid-fire transition capped by Francisco Trincão’s tidy finish and the second a sweetly-struck hit by João Félix on a well-crafted corner-kick set piece.

Yet the coach and his players chose to dwell on the positive when speaking about both this evening and the March camp as a whole, emphasizing the world-class quality of the opposition.

“The important thing is to play this type of game – like we are going to play against Germany and Senegal [in May and June], and I think it’s going to be really, really important for us,” said Pochettino.