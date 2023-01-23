USA vs. Serbia: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men’s national team ’s abbreviated, domestic-heavy January camp hits second gear Wednesday evening at LAFC ’s home venue with a friendly against fellow 2022 FIFA World Cup participant Serbia – formally starting the three-and-a-half-year buildup to co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to Wednesday's encounter, the USMNT will also face Colombia on Jan. 28 (7:30 pm ET | TNT, Telemundo) at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy . That game will conclude their annual January camp with players who are predominantly not in season.

Fresh off a Round of 16 exit to the Netherlands in Qatar, the USMNT are in a state of flux. Assistant coach Anthony Hudson oversees this camp, and the program has no formal manager after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired and as U.S. Soccer conducts a program-wide review amid some off-field drama.

But in true January camp fashion, the games present an opportunity to newcomers and fringe players who hope to establish a more significant role. Only five players (of 24 total) were at the World Cup and over half (13) of the roster doesn’t have a senior international appearance.

One of the most intriguing call-ups is Club América forward Alejandro Zendejas, a former US youth international and one-time FC Dallas homegrown standout who’s been capped by Mexico’s senior squad. Zendejas is only competing against Serbia, then returns to his Liga MX squad as their Clausura campaign continues.