USA vs. Serbia: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_HTW_US_SRB

The US men’s national team’s abbreviated, domestic-heavy January camp hits second gear Wednesday evening at LAFC’s home venue with a friendly against fellow 2022 FIFA World Cup participant Serbia – formally starting the three-and-a-half-year buildup to co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch and stream

  • TV: Universo
  • Streaming: HBO Max, Peacock, Telemundo App

When

Where

  • BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

In addition to Wednesday's encounter, the USMNT will also face Colombia on Jan. 28 (7:30 pm ET | TNT, Telemundo) at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy. That game will conclude their annual January camp with players who are predominantly not in season.

USA logo
USA

Fresh off a Round of 16 exit to the Netherlands in Qatar, the USMNT are in a state of flux. Assistant coach Anthony Hudson oversees this camp, and the program has no formal manager after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired and as U.S. Soccer conducts a program-wide review amid some off-field drama.

But in true January camp fashion, the games present an opportunity to newcomers and fringe players who hope to establish a more significant role. Only five players (of 24 total) were at the World Cup and over half (13) of the roster doesn’t have a senior international appearance.

That latter crowd includes FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez and New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin, two of 15 MLS-based call-ups. It also contains two prominent MLS exports: midfielder Paxten Aaronson (ex-Philadelphia Union) and Gaga Slonina (ex-Chicago Fire FC), homegrowns who respectively joined German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and English Premier League side Chelsea this winter via multi-million dollar transfers.

One of the most intriguing call-ups is Club América forward Alejandro Zendejas, a former US youth international and one-time FC Dallas homegrown standout who’s been capped by Mexico’s senior squad. Zendejas is only competing against Serbia, then returns to his Liga MX squad as their Clausura campaign continues.

A key context point: Since the USMNT’s January camp occurs during a non-FIFA international window, clubs aren’t required to release players (MLS teams are in preseason, whereas European ones are midseason). So there’ll be plenty of faces seeking a springboard, all amid a strange time for the program overall.

Serbia logo
Serbia

Those hoping to see Serbia’s stars who competed in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be left disappointed. Head coach Dragan Stojković has called in a squad with four combined caps-worth of experience – all from three MLS players.

That trio involves New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic and Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ranko Veselinovic. Petrovic was a finalist for both the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year awards, while Joveljic was LA’s second-leading scorer last year with 11g/3a.

Though Serbia’s squad is light on experience and heavy on youth, their players – much like those in USMNT colors – will be hoping to leave a strong impression. For a program that’s made three of the past four World Cups (but hasn't reached the knockout stage since 1998), that could prove a dangerous recipe for the Yanks.

This January clash marks just the fourth all-time meeting between the USMNT and Serbia, with the hosts holding a 0W-2L-1D record since their first meeting against then-Yugoslavia at the 1956 Olympics.

US Men's National Team

Related Stories

Julian Gressel eager to make mark after unusual "long journey" to USMNT 
USA January camp roster: 24 players to begin 2026 World Cup cycle
Serbia calls: MLS trio named for post-World Cup friendly vs. USMNT
More News
More News
"The FC Dallas agenda” rises again at USMNT January camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"The FC Dallas agenda” rises again at USMNT January camp
Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz
LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC
Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons
Transfer Tracker

Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons
Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers
Minnesota United sign Swedish center back Mikael Marqués
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Swedish center back Mikael Marqués
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video