Three takeaways as USMNT's 2026 World Cup cycle gets off to shaky start

There are big questions for the US men’s national team right now, ones that weren’t ever going to be answered on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. They are questions of coaching, and of big players and bigger attitudes, and of all the other myriad things that any team faces each time they start a new World Cup cycle.

There are other questions – maybe not quite so loaded, and not quite so big, but still very important – that actually kind of can be answered on a night like this one, at least in part. They are questions of overall game model, depth and development. Games like Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Serbia in camps like this can light the way for fans (and pundits) to get a better handle on what the decision-makers are thinking.

Tell me if this sounds familiar: pressing 4-3-3 single pivot with high fullbacks and strong elements of positional play.

If you’ve watched the US since the start of 2019, then it should, because that was the US’s blueprint under Gregg Berhalter. It wasn’t only that, mind you – we saw, against England, a mid-block 4-4-2 and against Iran the US finished off in a 5-4-1 – but the base formation and principles of play were built from that 4-3-3 with what I would consider being a modern approach to how to 1) win the ball and 2) keep it.

And that’s what we saw a young, experimental US side attempt to do on Wednesday. It wasn’t great, obviously: There were a lot of slow reactions and slower rotations to go with the usual helping of sloppy touches typical of January camp.

But it wasn’t directionless, and by god, I’m taking that as a victory. What we saw suggested that a house style has truly been developed, and it’s one that all the players, from the very top of the roster to the bottom, are going to be expected to execute. This is the kind of cycle-to-cycle consistency the best teams in the world have even as the personnel – both on the field and on the sidelines – changes.