USA vs. Panama: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team officially kicks off the Mauricio Pochettino era on Saturday with an international friendly against Panama.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach took over the USMNT last month with the stated mission of making a historic World Cup run on home soil. Pochettino has less than two years and just nine international windows between now and then, beginning with this October window.

Pochettino's debut at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium will be followed by a visit to archrivals and FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico three days later in Guadalajara.

It's a new dawn for the USMNT, with Pochettino taking the reins as arguably the program's most high-profile manager ever. The intention is clear: compete at the highest level and, as the new boss said during his introductory press conference, try to win the World Cup.

Pochettino's first roster includes four MLS players and established stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah.