Mauricio Pochettino brings World Cup ambitions to USMNT: "We need to believe"

Start with Argentine intellect and passion honed under Marcelo Bielsa, mix in some English charm, add some soaring ambition reminiscent of the Wilfried Nancy playbook, sprinkle in a bit of Ted Lasso-esque positivity and garnish with a slice of Jürgen Klinsmann-style new-age charisma.

“Belief – for me, it's a word that is a powerful word,” he later added. “You can have enormous talent and you can be clever. But in football, you need to believe.”

“We need to really believe in things, in big things. We need to believe that we can win, that we can win not only a game: We can win the World Cup,” Pochettino told an audience of reporters in a Midtown Manhattan venue, with thousands more watching the live stream online. “We want players that arrive on day one in the training camp, thinking big. And that is the only way to create this philosophy or this idea all together to perform and to really put your talent in the service of the team.

Mauricio Pochettino served up a little something for everyone as he was unveiled as head coach of the US men’s national team at a New York City press conference Friday morning, vowing to bring new life to a program gone adrift ahead of a momentous World Cup 2026 on home soil.

“The players are so intelligent and so talented, and they can play, I think, in a different way. And for sure, I think we have time. We have time.”

“I believe that is enough time," said Pochettino, who was given the reins two months after Gregg Berhalter's dismissal . "I don’t want to put an excuse, and we don’t want to create an excuse of the players to say, ‘Well, yeah, but no, now we don't have time to buy new ideas and philosophies.’ No, football is like this: to touch the right button and start to perform.

A potentially paradigm-shifting tournament that felt so distant when FIFA awarded North America joint hosting rights in 2018 is now less than two years away. The vagaries of the governing body’s calendar mean that “Poch” has just nine international windows between now and then in which to prepare the USMNT for the event, with next summer’s Gold Cup the only extended gathering among them.

A new era

Pochettino hit all the right notes as he fielded questions for the better part of an hour alongside U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO/secretary general JT Batson and sporting director Matt Crocker, whose prior relationship with him at Southampton FC appears to have been a vital facet in his recruitment.

Poch promised a fresh start without criticizing who and what had gone before him. Confirming that he did indeed pay close attention to the Yanks’ dismal September performances, a 2-1 friendly loss to Canada in Kansas City and a disappointing 1-1 draw with New Zealand in Cincinnati, he declined to push the panic button in the manner that many USMNT observers have.

“Of course, we were watching the games, and it's difficult to judge,” he said of the two games, fixtures the federation hoped to have him in charge for, only for the long-running process of completing his contract and agreeing the terms of a payout with Chelsea, his most recent employers, to scotch that.

“Because I think we cannot be unfair in the way that we are going to judge. The circumstances are so special; after the Copa América, situation wasn't good, really good for the players to manage in the last two games. But the most important thing is to see the potential that we have, the very good players.”

He promised “good football, exciting football, attacking football,” recognizing the importance of not only winning, but doing so as attractively as possible – while cautioning that work rate and tenacity are also vital. And he paid warm tribute to his former Chelsea colleague Emma Hayes and her Olympic gold medal-winning US women’s side, calling them an “inspiration” and expressing a desire to “match” their achievements – words that few, if any, of his predecessors have uttered before.

And notably, Poch made it crystal clear that no incumbent is guaranteed a spot on the USMNT roster, nor will eligible players be overlooked because of where they play their club soccer.

“To send the message to everyone, not only the players that were involved in the last few games, not only the players that play in Europe, but the players that play here in USA and MLS, if not every single player that is around the world: We are going to try to pay attention,” he said. “All, from now, they have the door open. It's only about to perform, and try to show that they are capable to join the national team.