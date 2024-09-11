USMNT settle for New Zealand draw after late equalizer

A shock equalizer forced the US men's national team to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Tuesday friendly against New Zealand at FC Cincinnati 's TQL Stadium.

Playing the match on the same day Mauricio Pochettino was officially announced as the USMNT's new head coach, Ben Waine's late leveler denied the Yanks a bounceback win after falling to Canada 2-1 in their return to action on Saturday

The match was scoreless until the 69th minute, when Christian Pulisic struck for an opening goal. The USMNT captain and Inter Milan star deposited the finish to the far post, assisted by forward Folarin Balogun.

The US looked primed to see out the victory until Waine's leveler, which saw an attempted clearance bounce off the New Zealand forward and into the net past US goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Goals

69' - USA - Christian Pulisic | WATCH

89' - NZ - Ben Waine | WATCH

