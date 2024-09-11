Matchday

USMNT settle for New Zealand draw after late equalizer

24MLS_USMNT_TempNZFriendly
Ari Liljenwall

A shock equalizer forced the US men's national team to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Tuesday friendly against New Zealand at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

Playing the match on the same day Mauricio Pochettino was officially announced as the USMNT's new head coach, Ben Waine's late leveler denied the Yanks a bounceback win after falling to Canada 2-1 in their return to action on Saturday

The match was scoreless until the 69th minute, when Christian Pulisic struck for an opening goal. The USMNT captain and Inter Milan star deposited the finish to the far post, assisted by forward Folarin Balogun.

The US looked primed to see out the victory until Waine's leveler, which saw an attempted clearance bounce off the New Zealand forward and into the net past US goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Goals

  • 69' - USA - Christian Pulisic | WATCH
  • 89' - NZ - Ben Waine | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It was a second straight deflating result for the US, but the biggest news of the day was Pochettino's announced arrival. The famed Argentine manager is set to commence a new era for the program ahead of the World Cup set to be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026. What he can do with this talented, but still unproven player pool should add a new layer of intrigue for a team in transition following the departure of Gregg Berhalter.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: New Zealand's leveler flipped the result from a 1-0 US victory to a hard-fought draw for the visitors.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Pulisic gave US their lone goal of the night as part of an influential shift after enterinig the match as a second-half subsitute.

Next Up

  • USA: Saturday, October 12 vs. Panama | 9 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo)
Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall
US Men's National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Mauricio Pochettino named USMNT head coach
New England Revolution coach Caleb Porter fined & suspended for public criticism 
Jimmy Maurer saves the day for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday
More News
More News
USMNT settle for New Zealand draw after late equalizer

USMNT settle for New Zealand draw after late equalizer
Mauricio Pochettino named USMNT head coach

Mauricio Pochettino named USMNT head coach
New England Revolution coach Caleb Porter fined & suspended for public criticism 

New England Revolution coach Caleb Porter fined & suspended for public criticism 
Jimmy Maurer saves the day for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Jimmy Maurer saves the day for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Cucho vs. Lucho: Why the Hell is Real stars could win MVP
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Cucho vs. Lucho: Why the Hell is Real stars could win MVP
Video
Video
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 31
1:03
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 31
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 31?
1:52

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 31?
Energy Moment of the Matchday 31: Jimmy Maurer
0:49

Energy Moment of the Matchday 31: Jimmy Maurer
Player of the Matchday 31: Albert Rusnák
1:15

Player of the Matchday 31: Albert Rusnák