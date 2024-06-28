USMNT fall to Panama in Copa América group stage

The US men's national team couldn't overcome an early red card to Tim Weah as they fell 2-1 to Panama in their 2024 Copa América Group C matchup at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun scored a 22nd-minute golazo for the US, but Panama capitalized on their man-advantage with goals in the 26th and 83rd minute to take a crucial result.

The US were dealt a devastating blow in the 18th minute when Weah was shown a straight red card on Video Review for violent conduct.

Playing down a man, the US struck for the opener in highlight-reel fashion just minutes after Weah's sending-off. It was a stupendous strike from Balogun, as the Monaco striker uncorked an unstoppable left-footed laser from the top of the area that kissed off the post and settled into the net.

The lead would be short-lived, however, as Panama struck back just four minutes later. César Blackman found the equalizer with a well-taken finish that evaded diving US goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The US managed to keep it 1-1 until late in the second half, when the dam finally broke off a close-range finish from Panama's José Fajardo. There were fireworks late as Panama and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carasquilla was sent off with a straight red card for a foul on US captain Christian Pulisic.

Goals

