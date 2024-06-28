USMNT fall to Panama in Copa América group stage

The US men's national team couldn't overcome an early red card to Tim Weah as they fell 2-1 to Panama in their 2024 Copa América Group C matchup at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.
Folarin Balogun scored a 22nd-minute golazo for the US, but Panama capitalized on their man-advantage with goals in the 26th and 83rd minute to take a crucial result.
The US were dealt a devastating blow in the 18th minute when Weah was shown a straight red card on Video Review for violent conduct.
Playing down a man, the US struck for the opener in highlight-reel fashion just minutes after Weah's sending-off. It was a stupendous strike from Balogun, as the Monaco striker uncorked an unstoppable left-footed laser from the top of the area that kissed off the post and settled into the net.
The lead would be short-lived, however, as Panama struck back just four minutes later. César Blackman found the equalizer with a well-taken finish that evaded diving US goalkeeper Matt Turner.
The US managed to keep it 1-1 until late in the second half, when the dam finally broke off a close-range finish from Panama's José Fajardo. There were fireworks late as Panama and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carasquilla was sent off with a straight red card for a foul on US captain Christian Pulisic.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a devastating result for the US, largely caused by a massive self-inflicted error from Weah that left them down a man for the majority of the match. Ahead of their July 1 matchup with Uruguay, the pressure on the US has ratcheted up ten-fold as they find themselves in real danger of crashing out of the tournament before the knockout stage.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The US started on the front foot until Weah's 18th-minute ejection, which changed the entire complexion of the match.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: If there was a standout performer for the US it was Balogun, who had an excellent all-around shift in the first half in addition to the golazo.
Next Up
- USA: Monday, July 1 vs. Uruguay | 9 pm ET | Group C
- PAN: Monday, July 1 vs. Bolivia | 9 pm ET | Group C