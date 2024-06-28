Matchday

USMNT fall to Panama in Copa América group stage

Ari Liljenwall

The US men's national team couldn't overcome an early red card to Tim Weah as they fell 2-1 to Panama in their 2024 Copa América Group C matchup at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun scored a 22nd-minute golazo for the US, but Panama capitalized on their man-advantage with goals in the 26th and 83rd minute to take a crucial result.

The US were dealt a devastating blow in the 18th minute when Weah was shown a straight red card on Video Review for violent conduct.

Playing down a man, the US struck for the opener in highlight-reel fashion just minutes after Weah's sending-off. It was a stupendous strike from Balogun, as the Monaco striker uncorked an unstoppable left-footed laser from the top of the area that kissed off the post and settled into the net.

The lead would be short-lived, however, as Panama struck back just four minutes later. César Blackman found the equalizer with a well-taken finish that evaded diving US goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The US managed to keep it 1-1 until late in the second half, when the dam finally broke off a close-range finish from Panama's José Fajardo. There were fireworks late as Panama and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carasquilla was sent off with a straight red card for a foul on US captain Christian Pulisic.

Goals

  • 22' - USA - Folarin Balogun | WATCH
  • 26' - PAN - César Blackman | WATCH
  • 83' - PAN - José Fajardo | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It's a devastating result for the US, largely caused by a massive self-inflicted error from Weah that left them down a man for the majority of the match. Ahead of their July 1 matchup with Uruguay, the pressure on the US has ratcheted up ten-fold as they find themselves in real danger of crashing out of the tournament before the knockout stage.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The US started on the front foot until Weah's 18th-minute ejection, which changed the entire complexion of the match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: If there was a standout performer for the US it was Balogun, who had an excellent all-around shift in the first half in addition to the golazo.

Next Up

  • USA: Monday, July 1 vs. Uruguay | 9 pm ET | Group C
  • PAN: Monday, July 1 vs. Bolivia | 9 pm ET | Group C
Ari Liljenwall
US Men's National Team Copa America

Pressure mounts on USMNT after "extremely disappointing" Panama defeat
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Pressure mounts on USMNT after "extremely disappointing" Panama defeat
New York Red Bulls transfer Frankie Amaya to Toluca
Transfer Tracker

Karol Swiderski returning as Charlotte FC eye attacking reinforcements

Canada vs. Chile: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

