Owen Wolff nears Austin FC return: "It will help us a lot"

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for Austin FC .

"I think in any position, the players that we have around are going to make him better, and he’s going to make the team better, because he’s a player that can help us a lot with the connection, with the last pass, last action, but also connecting the buildup to the forward players through passing or through dribbling."

“The good thing about Owen is he is so talented and is so dynamic and versatile that he can play in any position," praised Austin head coach Nico Estévez. "He can play left winger, right winger, No. 10, he can play central midfielder.

Austin FC winger Facundo Torres on the return of Brandon Vazquez and Owen Wolff and how important it will be to him and the team when they both return. Facu says he messes with them both everyday asking when they’ll be available and says they’re both very important for the… pic.twitter.com/n7VBjXgmFO

Avengers assemble

Last season's top scorer and goal contributor for the club (7g/8a), Wolff earned league-wide recognition with a fourth-place selection in the annual MLS 22 Under 22 rankings.

The breakout season subsequently earned the US youth international a contract extension and a U22 Initiative tag.

Then, sports hernia surgery in January caused Wolff to miss the beginning of this season. He's watched on as Austin sit 13th in the Western Conference through 10 matches (10 points; 2W-4L-4D).

“Some frustration in some moments. But they are sportsmen, and they know exactly how these work. And maybe one day, you think things aren’t going your way, but the next day you wake up and you go for it," said Estévez of Wolff's recovery.

"I think he had that mentality. He changed his mind real quick when a disappointment came, and he was focused on ‘OK, make the next steps,’ and I think now he’s in a great position.”

Upon return, Wolff will link up with Designated Player forwards Myrto Uzuni (3g/3a) and Facundo Torres (1g/5a) in the Austin attack. The only question is which position he'll play.

Perhaps returning in a primetime Sunday Night Soccer matchup against a Western Conference foe will be the ideal moment for Wolff.

His last SNS appearance came in the penultimate match of the 2025 season, in which his game-winning goal secured Austin's sixth-place finish and a direct berth into their Round One Best-of-3 Series.