Owen Wolff nears Austin FC return: "It will help us a lot"

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for Austin FC.
Following a 2-0 Copa Tejas victory over rivals Houston Dynamo FC last weekend, homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff could return from injury in Matchday 11's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash against St. Louis CITY SC at Q2 Stadium (5:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
“The good thing about Owen is he is so talented and is so dynamic and versatile that he can play in any position," praised Austin head coach Nico Estévez. "He can play left winger, right winger, No. 10, he can play central midfielder.
"I think in any position, the players that we have around are going to make him better, and he’s going to make the team better, because he’s a player that can help us a lot with the connection, with the last pass, last action, but also connecting the buildup to the forward players through passing or through dribbling."
Avengers assemble
Last season's top scorer and goal contributor for the club (7g/8a), Wolff earned league-wide recognition with a fourth-place selection in the annual MLS 22 Under 22 rankings.
The breakout season subsequently earned the US youth international a contract extension and a U22 Initiative tag.
Then, sports hernia surgery in January caused Wolff to miss the beginning of this season. He's watched on as Austin sit 13th in the Western Conference through 10 matches (10 points; 2W-4L-4D).
“Some frustration in some moments. But they are sportsmen, and they know exactly how these work. And maybe one day, you think things aren’t going your way, but the next day you wake up and you go for it," said Estévez of Wolff's recovery.
"I think he had that mentality. He changed his mind real quick when a disappointment came, and he was focused on ‘OK, make the next steps,’ and I think now he’s in a great position.”
Upon return, Wolff will link up with Designated Player forwards Myrto Uzuni (3g/3a) and Facundo Torres (1g/5a) in the Austin attack. The only question is which position he'll play.
Perhaps returning in a primetime Sunday Night Soccer matchup against a Western Conference foe will be the ideal moment for Wolff.
His last SNS appearance came in the penultimate match of the 2025 season, in which his game-winning goal secured Austin's sixth-place finish and a direct berth into their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
"It well help us a lot, our identity, and I think he is going to be very natural in how he adapts in any of those positions, because he is a very smart player," said Estévez … "When he is available and can play 90 minutes, I think we’ll find the best position for him.”
Double trouble?
As it turns out, Wolff may not be the only prominent Verde & Black attacker to make his highly anticipated return from injury on Sunday.
The club's third DP, USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez, has also been nearing match fitness after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in July 2025.
"I think we’re confident that he can be cleared, but if not, he’s spent so much time away from the field that if he has to wait one more week or two, it will be fine," said Estévez.
"We also have to have a plan with him, about minutes and when he has to come in and everything, that as soon as the doctor clears him, we will set up."
With more key players potentially available, Austin have sights set on climbing the Western Conference table in their five matches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break commences.
“Now that we can have probably the full roster, for the first time in the year, in the next weeks, I think everyone gets excited and everyone says, ‘Now is the moment,’” said Estévez.