Inter Miami have "unfinished business" vs. Orlando City

Undefeated, but winless. That sums up life so far for Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium.
The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have played to three straight home draws since opening their new soccer-specific stadium in early April.
So, is a sense of urgency building ahead of Saturday’s Matchday 11 visit from Florida Derby rivals Orlando City (7:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1)?
“We’re aware of it. We’ve had some unfinished business to take care of since the first match,” fullback Facundo Mura told reporters earlier this week.
“We think it’s a great chance to take all three points and get that first win in our stadium.”
Derby showdown
While the Herons have yet to reach their full potential at Nu Stadium, they haven’t exactly fallen on hard times, either.
Miami are undefeated in 11 straight games across all competitions, a streak that began with their 4-2 Matchday 2 win over Orlando at Inter&Co Stadium.
They’ve also posted a 2W-0L-1D record since interim manager Guillermo Hoyos took the reins following Javier Mascherano’s unexpected departure as head coach last month.
“We’ve taken seven of the last nine points,” noted Mura. “I think we’ve raised our level and we’re also stronger mentally, so we’ll be in good shape for the next game.”
Their opponent’s situation, meanwhile, is more precarious.
Orlando are also currently led by an interim boss: Martín Perelman, who took over in March after longtime head coach Oscar Pareja exited amid a three-game losing streak to start the season.
The Lions have since gone 2W-4L-1D, leaving them 14th in the Eastern Conference. They're in danger of missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019, snapping a six-year streak.
Messi’s 100th match
Miami also have a Florida Derby cheat code in Lionel Messi. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has eight goals in five matches across all competitions against Orlando, including a brace back in March.
Should Messi feature on Saturday, he would make his 100th all-time appearance for the Herons.
Since joining the South Florida side in July 2023, Messi has led Miami to MLS Cup (2025), Supporters’ Shield (2024) and Leagues Cup (2023) titles, while also winning back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t get excited” to coach Messi, said Hoyos, whose relationship with the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion dates back over two decades. “Just like I’m telling you: not one day goes by that I don’t get excited.
"Today I woke very excited, because we are playing football. We love football, we’re football players. It’s a breed, it’s a beautiful breed. And I thank God as I stand here today. It’s a blessing.”