Inter Miami have "unfinished business" vs. Orlando City

Undefeated, but winless. That sums up life so far for Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium.

“We think it’s a great chance to take all three points and get that first win in our stadium.”

“We’re aware of it. We’ve had some unfinished business to take care of since the first match,” fullback Facundo Mura told reporters earlier this week.

So, is a sense of urgency building ahead of Saturday’s Matchday 11 visit from Florida Derby rivals Orlando City (7:15 pm ET | Apple TV , FS1)?

The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have played to three straight home draws since opening their new soccer-specific stadium in early April.

Derby showdown

While the Herons have yet to reach their full potential at Nu Stadium, they haven’t exactly fallen on hard times, either.

Miami are undefeated in 11 straight games across all competitions, a streak that began with their 4-2 Matchday 2 win over Orlando at Inter&Co Stadium.

They’ve also posted a 2W-0L-1D record since interim manager Guillermo Hoyos took the reins following Javier Mascherano’s unexpected departure as head coach last month.

“We’ve taken seven of the last nine points,” noted Mura. “I think we’ve raised our level and we’re also stronger mentally, so we’ll be in good shape for the next game.”

Their opponent’s situation, meanwhile, is more precarious.

Orlando are also currently led by an interim boss: Martín Perelman, who took over in March after longtime head coach Oscar Pareja exited amid a three-game losing streak to start the season.