MLS suspends Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright additional match

Major League Soccer has suspended Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright for violating the league’s Non-Discrimination Policy during the Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami match on Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the one-match suspension Bright served on Wednesday, April 22 vs. Real Salt Lake, due to the red card he received for the offense, MLS has suspended Bright for a second game.

Bright will serve the second game of his suspension during Inter Miami’s next match on Saturday, April 25 against the New England Revolution.

Bright is also participating in and must complete a restorative practice program.