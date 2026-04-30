Real Salt Lake sign Noel Caliskan to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Real Salt Lake have signed midfielder Noel Caliskan to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old German has played 43 games for RSL since joining the club in 2024. He's also featured for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs.

Caliskan began his MLS career as the 15th overall pick (first round) in the 2023 SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers.

"Noel has seized every opportunity presented to him over recent seasons, and we are pleased to reward his development as a professional," said Kurt Schmid, RSL's chief soccer officer.

"Starting 32 of our last 35 matches – spanning both midfield and right back – is a clear demonstration of the confidence our staff and his teammates have in his skill and versatility. We are excited to keep Noel on the Wasatch Front for the foreseeable future and look forward to his continued evolution within the club."

Caliskan played college soccer for Loyola Marymount University. In Germany, he played academy soccer at FC Köln and Fortuna Düsseldorf.

“The club is headed in the right direction,” said Caliskan. “I want to be part of this success that we’ve been having long-term.

"I appreciate everybody who’s believed in me, who’s helped me along in this journey. My wife and I enjoy the Utah community, and we're very happy to keep spending time here."