Red Bull New York unveil world-class training complex

Red Bull New York have unveiled the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, New Jersey.

The cutting-edge complex, which sits on 80 acres, features eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches that include a mix of heated, irrigated natural grass and turf surfaces. There is also one 350-seat match field designated for Academy games.

Outdoor areas are equipped with advanced training technology, including multi-angle camera tracking systems for analytics and player development.

Along with the first team and MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Red Bull New York II, the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will also serve as home to the Red Bull New York Academy and youth training programs.

“The RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will serve as a centerpiece for the continued growth of the game in our region and across the country,” said Marc de Grandpré, Red Bull New York's president and general manager.