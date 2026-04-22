Red Bull New York unveil world-class training complex

Red Bull New York have unveiled the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, New Jersey.
The cutting-edge complex, which sits on 80 acres, features eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches that include a mix of heated, irrigated natural grass and turf surfaces. There is also one 350-seat match field designated for Academy games.
Outdoor areas are equipped with advanced training technology, including multi-angle camera tracking systems for analytics and player development.
Along with the first team and MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Red Bull New York II, the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will also serve as home to the Red Bull New York Academy and youth training programs.
“The RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will serve as a centerpiece for the continued growth of the game in our region and across the country,” said Marc de Grandpré, Red Bull New York's president and general manager.
“This facility brings our entire pathway together, from academy to first team, and creates an environment where players can train, develop, and compete at the highest level every day. It reinforces our commitment to building from within and developing the next generation of players.”
Highlights of the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center include:
- Over 80 acres.
- 88,400-square-foot main building.
- 4,635-square-foot pro gym.
- Eight grass fields (includes five heated and one turf field)
- First team locker room with hydrotherapy areas that include hot/cold plunge pools, temperate treatment /physical therapy pool and sauna.
- Full locker room for the second team with access to hydrotherapy areas.
- High-speed Wi-Fi covers the entire campus to collect player performance data from player performance tracking systems, including Kinexon (player performance) and GameOn (video analysis).
- Full-service kitchen designed around providing high-nutritional-value meals for peak player performance.
- Demonstration kitchen for chef and nutritionist to provide meal preparation education for academy and professional players.
- Dedicated academy spaces, including change rooms and full locker rooms. Educational spaces for academy players and youth programs, including classrooms, study spaces and coaching clinics.