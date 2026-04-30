Real Salt Lake's youth movement takes flight in 2026

“And I think the most important thing is to understand your audience. Knowing that we're going to have another young group, how do we take sophisticated, complicated tactics and make them as simple for a six-year-old to understand? And I think that's our challenge, and that's what we spent a lot of time on in the offseason, really honing as a staff.”

“I think we got into the weeds, and there was a lot of coaching parlance in our video sessions,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni told MLSsoccer.com earlier this month, ahead of their Matchday 11 home showdown with the Portland Timbers (4:45 pm ET | Apple TV , FOX).

That approach has changed over time. In part because the coaching staff needed to rethink their approach to instructing the team as a whole.

Of course, this didn’t suddenly start in preseason. Those performances were a confidence-boosting proof-of-concept moment for the club’s approach to talent development and the first team’s approach to integrating inexperienced players.

There were signs in preseason camp. RSL traveled to Lagos, Portugal, to take on Danish sides Randers FC and Bröndby, as well as FC Dallas . They won two out of three despite a few missing pieces. The kids stepped up and earned trust from the coaches, teammates and themselves. And if there were any lingering doubts after that trip, they’ve been quieted by now.

Coming into the year with multiple injuries and absences in key spots, there were questions about how RSL would fare. They’ve responded by leaning on young players who have helped guide the team to one of the best starts in club history (16 points; 5W-3L-1D).

“I think the clarity in not having so many changes in that setup allowed for the younger players to adapt to our system much quicker as well,” Mastroeni said. “And so the understanding of what I'm asked to be doing, offensively and defensively, I think, was a little clearer. Which enabled them to play from a place of flow, versus having to overthink too much.”

Now, instead of heading into a training session focused on buildout by going over intricate details in a slideshow, Mastroeni & Co. could show the map. What could be hyper-specific “If X, then Y unless Z” formulas as they play from the back are instead an eyes emoji reminding players to get their eyes up and the words “Find The Free Man” in a yellow box reminding players to… well, you know.

But it has played a key role in providing a clear process in each phase of the game. RSL’s coaching staff already simplified the team’s tactics over the offseason. They just needed a way to communicate those ideas.

Now pause for a second here. You’re probably imagining something aesthetically impressive. A carefully crafted diagram generated through the resources of a first-tier professional soccer team. Do not do that. There are literally emojis on this thing. With different colored text bubbles and the variety of fonts scattered across the pitch, it’s closer in design traits to a ransom note made out of magazine clippings.

Think of a diagram of a pitch. Imagine each section of the pitch has instructions for what to do on and off the ball.

Honing a philosophy

Obviously, there’s more to it than just one training tool. RSL’s success doesn’t come down to one diagram. But the map represents the RSL staff’s commitment to clarity. And that clarity has helped the team as a whole, not just its young players.

Still, it’s the young players garnering most of the attention. Solans, a striker with five goals on the season, is a reminder that there’s still plenty of value in the SuperDraft. Luna is battling his way back into contention for a spot on the USMNT’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. And Gozo is turning into a bona fide star who RSL fans may not be able to watch in person for long.

The wingback is an academy product turned starter, gaining legitimate interest from European teams. He's one of a handful of examples proving RSL’s Academy is among the best in MLS.

Part of that success stems from alignment on a club ethos from top to bottom.

Mastroeni credits RSL’s president of soccer operations, Jason Kreis, with improving the connection between the academy and the first team. He also credits academy coaches like Jordan Allen, a former U-16 coach now with MLS NEXT Pro’s Real Monarchs, with instilling a mentality that leads to both development in the youth system and a more immediate impact once players have reached the MLS level.

“A big part of development from my perspective, especially if you want these guys to be pros, is to compete the right way, to win games,” Mastroeni said. “It's not enough to develop your techniques. But do you have a winning edge to you? Do you have that competitive spirit?