USMNT part ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter has been relieved of his duties as US men's national team head coach, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

The news follows the program's early exit at the 2024 Copa América, where the US became the first-ever host country to be eliminated in the tournament's group stage. The decision comes roughly two years before the US co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup along Canada and Mexico.

"I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our men’s national team," said federation president Cindy Parlow Cone. "We are now focused on working with our sporting director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success."

Berhalter initially became USMNT head coach in December 2018, leading the team to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After being out of contract, he was re-hired in June 2023 for another cycle.

Highlights of Berhalter's tenure include Concacaf Nations League titles in 2019-20 and 2023-24, plus a Concacaf Gold Cup championship in 2021. He departs with a 44W-17L-13D record.

"Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process," said Crocker.

Berhalter started his coaching career as an LA Galaxy assistant before a stint in Sweden with Hammarby. He then returned to MLS as manager of the Columbus Crew from 2013-18.

Berhalter was capped 44 times by the US during his playing career, making the roster for the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. At the club level, he spent most of his career in Europe before competing for the LA Galaxy from 2009-11.