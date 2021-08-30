Truth in the numbers, another epic El Trafico & more from Week 22

Week 22 and part two of Heineken Rivalry Week is in the books, and August with it. We’re officially into the stretch run of the 2021 MLS season.

So Nashville capitalized, and all you really need to see are two clips. In the 43rd minute watch how Hany Mukhtar drops super deep into the massive gap between the lines of Atlanta’s midfield and defense, and nobody goes with him. And then two minutes later, Nashville produced this long, lovely sequence that was capped by a Daniel Rios goal:

Nashville had previously been very poor, when on the road, at managing that type of performance. True to form, Atlanta were the better team for about the first 40 minutes. But in the process of being the better team, they got more and more ragged, lost a ton of their discipline while trying to pin Nashville back and allowed more and more space between the lines.

“It goes without saying, an incredibly good result here,” Smith said after the game and, well, yeah. But how they did it, the way they stayed patient, used the ball, and eventually carved Atlanta up exactly where they were asking to be carved up, is what was most impressive.

They’re now well into that back nine and it’s been a mixed bag, one that’s contained a lot of draws. On Saturday in Atlanta, they finally stuck their hands into that bag and pulled out the full three points, courtesy of a 2-0 win over the previously hot Five Stripes .

Play 20 games playing like that and you can maybe make the numbers lie a little. So while I’ve liked a lot of what I’ve seen from Nashville (the change to a back five; getting more out of the more creative players in the squad; Gary Smith’s willingness to rotate) I felt like it was probably more prudent to wait and see how they handled themselves at least a few games into their road-heavy back nine.

I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop with Nashville SC all season long. The story, you see, is that they are obviously quite good in a couple of ways, though maybe not quite as good as their place in the standings, and not quite as good as the underlying numbers — which love them — say they are.

But the pieces are there, and Smith’s proved to be something of a problem-solver in how he uses them. Last year it felt brand new when Nashville defied expectations to make the playoffs and then make a run. This year they're playing that same song all over again, and it's time to give it a listen.

As for Nashville, I think it’s a good bet they’re nearly as good as their record indicates, though they’re going to have to keep proving it: six of their next eight are on the road, and their only home games are against NYCFC and Orlando City. They are about to head into the toughest part of the schedule, and it’s far from guaranteed they come out the other side looking as sure a bet as they currently do.

That is very, very obviously the case. The good news for Atlanta fans is that it seems highly unlikely this becomes a long-term issue. Pineda was a huge part of Seattle’s recent success, and the Sounders are one of the most reliably compact defensive teams in the league. It’s a good bet Pineda will spend the next week of practice drilling that particular facet of the game — just peruse that above quote again and read between the lines. Scan for what’s not there when he lists what he’s happy with. (Hint: it stars with “d” and ends with “fence”).

“I’m happy with the effort from the players,” Pineda said afterward. “I’m happy with them trying to score many goals, trying to cross from different areas, trying to create more chances [and] trying to just do everything to win. It was disappointing, because I felt like the team tried, and the team played well. But, obviously, we need to work on a couple more things in order to get better results.”

Thus was the story of a no good, very bad sideline debut for Gonzalo Pineda. While Atlanta still showed the attacking spirit they’d developed under interim Rob Valentino, it was almost like the players were too amped to impress the new manager, and in the process they lost all sense of tactical discipline and simple defensive spacing.

So Nashville punished them for it, completing 25 progressive passes between the lines. That’s the most the Five Stripes have conceded in a game this year, and then because of the space Atlanta allowed, you guessed it: guys like Mukhtar and Lovitz had a ton of time and space when they received those progressive passes. About 5.8 meters of space to be exact, which is the 97th percentile of all games this season.

Also, your eyes are not deceiving you: that is an obscene amount of space between the Atlanta midfield and defensive lines, and some clear confusion in the backline about who’s supposed to step. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, the average gap between their backline and midfield in organized defense hovered around 17 yards, which is … it’s a whole lot. Nashville, for example, averaged about 12.5 yards of space in this game — still a lot, but a whole lot less than Atlanta conceded.

This time that gap is on the other side of the field, and Daniel Lovitz , playing as an inverted right back, is the one who finds it. In both instances Nashville were patient about getting there, and precise once they were where they wanted to be.

Let the man stunt. Losada has changed everything about the way D.C. play soccer in less than a year, and the spreadsheet maximalists are beginning to use their math, citing things like expected goal differential and Goals Added (g+) to make nascent Coach of the Year arguments:

“I don’t think there’s any team in this league who play [at] the level we played in the first half, especially the first 20 minutes,” United head coach Hernan Losada said afterwards. “We were a team from another league ... It was beautiful.”

And in this particular game they put on a clinic. Time and again they smothered the Union’s attempts to build out, and time and again they turned that pressure into chances.

In a lot of ways, this was a big surprise: the Union have been very good for a long while! In other ways, it was less of one: D.C. are much better than their record indicates, and are probably the league’s foremost practitioners of what used to be considered energy drink soccer a couple hours up I-95. The telling stat is that United are second in the league in expected goals created via high pressure, as per Second Spectrum’s tracking data.

Jim Curtin doesn’t usually work blue, and he usually doesn’t have to given how good his Philadelphia Union side have been for the bulk of the past half-decade. But that quote, more than the final 3-1 scoreline , should give you a feel for just how completely torn apart the Union were by D.C. United on Saturday night in D.C.

"We haven't gotten our asses kicked like that in about three years. We got what we deserved."

There is a delta between D.C.’s performance and their current results. For as dominant as they were this weekend, and as genuinely good as they’ve looked since mid-May, the result snapped a three-game losing streak and they’re clinging to seventh in the East. They have found ways to lose games they shouldn’t have.

Still, in addition to the g+ graphic above, what D.C. are doing in 2021 represents the the best year-over-year expected goal differential change in AmericanSoccerAnalys's data, which goes back a decade. That may not mean much to you, but the reason nerds dig into underlying numbers and try to sequence the soccer genome is because “Scoreboard!!!” is often an insufficent predictor of future results. There are, in other words, better ways to tell if a team is playing well than just looking at W/L/D.

That said, if underlying numbers aren’t for you, then how about this: their goal differential last year was -16 and this year it’s +3, which is biggest turnaround in the league. They collected just .91 PPG last year, and this year are up to 1.36 ppg, which is the third-best year-over-year improvement from 2020 to 2021.

Losada’s managed this with precisely zero big-name signings and while managing an injury list that’s been packed since before the season kicked off. For a while they were staying afloat because of Ola Kamara finally getting healthy and riding a heater, but now he’s not the only one scoring goals. Yordy Reyna and Ramon Abila and even long-injured DP Edison Flores are all getting into the act. There is not just tactical clarity in how they want to play, but actual weapons in attack.

I would not bet against D.C. United right now. I’m not sure I believe Losada’s take that nobody in MLS is at the level D.C. displayed on Saturday, but I do believe that they’ve been playing like a playoff team all season long and are still pointed upwards despite that three-game losing streak the win over the Union snapped.

You can see from the graphic above, as well as the eye test and the scoreboard that the Union have headed in the other direction since last year. On Saturday they were once again reduced to cross after cross — 24 in all — which speaks to both how dominant D.C. were (it’s not that Philly had no other ideas; it’s that D.C. smothered them so hard they didn’t let Philly have any other ideas), but also how turgid and predictable the Union are in attack right now (yeah j/k, the Union really didn’t have any other ideas).

All three strikers are workmanlike rather than game-breaking. The No. 10s seem to make each other less, rather than more efficient; Jamiro Monteiro has not been himself for months (no goals or assists since mid-June), and doesn’t look entirely happy out there, while Daniel Gazdag has been ineffective, ineffectual and invisible. There are promising kids, but kids are still kids. You can compete with them, but it’s hard to win trophies with them unless you have kids who are literally Best XI-caliber and on the verge of moving to a Champions League team.

Philly have grinded through the year by being resolute defensively and winning the game’s biggest moments when they push forward, as well as having one of the very best goalkeepers in the Americas in Andre Blake. But playing that way — never controlling games, always having to smash-and-grab — has taken a toll, and when D.C. took over the game from the second the ball was kicked this weekend, the Union didn’t really have an answer.

Curtin knows he has to find one, both for the second leg of the CCL semifinals (coming up soon!) and for his side to have any chance of getting another postseason home date.