RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4

A jaw-dropping bicycle kick from Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 4 of the 2021 MLS season, garnering half of the vote.
Rubin earned 50% of the final tally, continuing his red-hot form in a 2-1 setback against the San Jose Earthquakes. The one-time US men’s national teamer has three goals and two assists in his first three matches for the Claret and Cobalt. His latest involved a controlling touch with his chest, then a right-footed overhead kick that left goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski with no chance.
Second place went to Orlando City SC star Nani, who won the AT&T Goal of the Week race in Week 3. The Portuguese forward curled home a right-footed strike to the far post against New York City FC, landing 25.9% of the vote. That helped the Lions earn a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.
Those in third and fourth place came from the same game, a 3-2 home win for the Colorado Rapids over Minnesota United FC that featured Robin Fraser's team producing a come-from-behind rally. A left-footed free kick by Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso got 12.9% of the vote, while a Kellyn Acosta volley brought up the rear with 11.2% percent himself.
Rubin is enjoying a mid-career renaissance of sorts at RSL, spending part of last season with San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship. His January signing didn’t come with much fanfare, so the 25-year-old is surpassing expectations – at least external ones.
Looking to return to the win column, RSL and Rubin host Nashville SC on Saturday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Rio Tinto Stadium.