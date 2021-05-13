Goal of the Week

RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A jaw-dropping bicycle kick from Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 4 of the 2021 MLS season, garnering half of the vote.

Rubin earned 50% of the final tally, continuing his red-hot form in a 2-1 setback against the San Jose Earthquakes. The one-time US men’s national teamer has three goals and two assists in his first three matches for the Claret and Cobalt. His latest involved a controlling touch with his chest, then a right-footed overhead kick that left goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski with no chance.

Second place went to Orlando City SC star Nani, who won the AT&T Goal of the Week race in Week 3. The Portuguese forward curled home a right-footed strike to the far post against New York City FC, landing 25.9% of the vote. That helped the Lions earn a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.

Those in third and fourth place came from the same game, a 3-2 home win for the Colorado Rapids over Minnesota United FC that featured Robin Fraser's team producing a come-from-behind rally. A left-footed free kick by Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso got 12.9% of the vote, while a Kellyn Acosta volley brought up the rear with 11.2% percent himself.

Advertising

Rubin is enjoying a mid-career renaissance of sorts at RSL, spending part of last season with San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship. His January signing didn’t come with much fanfare, so the 25-year-old is surpassing expectations – at least external ones.

Looking to return to the win column, RSL and Rubin host Nashville SC on Saturday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Goal of the Week Real Salt Lake Rubio Rubín

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 4
Orlando forward Nani wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 3
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 3 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule released
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule released
Winning or not, FC Cincinnati supporters will bring special atmosphere to TQL Stadium

Winning or not, FC Cincinnati supporters will bring special atmosphere to TQL Stadium
RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4
Goal of the Week

RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4
How power soccer is changing kids’ lives

How power soccer is changing kids’ lives
NYCFC, forward Valentin Castellanos agree to five-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC, forward Valentin Castellanos agree to five-year contract extension
Exclusive: NYCFC sporting director on summer plan, Valentin Castellanos extension
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Exclusive: NYCFC sporting director on summer plan, Valentin Castellanos extension
More News
Video
Video
Bangers only: Looking back at Cristian Roldan goals from distance
0:40

Bangers only: Looking back at Cristian Roldan goals from distance
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. SEA | May 12, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. SEA | May 12, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | May 12, 2021
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | May 12, 2021
SAVE: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 94th minute
0:29

SAVE: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 94th minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.