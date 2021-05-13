RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4

A jaw-dropping bicycle kick from Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 4 of the 2021 MLS season, garnering half of the vote.

Rubin earned 50% of the final tally, continuing his red-hot form in a 2-1 setback against the San Jose Earthquakes. The one-time US men’s national teamer has three goals and two assists in his first three matches for the Claret and Cobalt. His latest involved a controlling touch with his chest, then a right-footed overhead kick that left goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski with no chance.