Transfer watch: 5 teams with most to do as MLS preseason begins

With that in mind, and a nod to Orlando City SC , Real Salt Lake and (potentially soon) Minnesota United FC having open Designated Player spots, several teams can make a splash.

Second: fear. Uh, preseason has already started and my team doesn’t have all the pieces to their roster-building puzzle. That’s a problem, right? As Matchday 1 openers approach (Feb. 22-23!), time is getting thin for several teams as they look to restock for 2025. Still, with transfer windows nearing a close across Europe, expect plenty more deals to be completed.

First: excitement. The ball is starting to fizz across the grass again and we’re seeing clips of new signings wearing their new team’s colors. What could be better? You probably fall into this bucket if you support Austin FC , the San Jose Earthquakes , or the New England Revolution . Those teams have been busy (naturally, so have newcomers San Diego FC ).

If FCD can find that attacking midfielder and add a starting center back, they’ll feel much better about their 2025 outlook.

FC Dallas chief soccer officer Andre Zanotta needs to find an elite No. 10 ASAP – especially since Quill’s New Mexico United team utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation in the USL Championship last year.

Even if Musa stays, the attack needs major work for head coach Eric Quill’s tenure to start on a high note. With Ferreira leaving , there’s already a chance-creation gap in this Dallas squad. Should Velasco move to South America, that need will only grow.

With backup (and DP) striker Sebastián Ferreira out the door via a contract buyout, Houston have a DP spot in their 2DP/4U22 roster-building setup earmarked for a No. 10. Finding a top-end playmaker could’ve helped push Houston into genuine trophy contention in 2024. With a pair of key midfielders gone, it’s downright essential now.

The need for an attacking midfield playmaker is very, very real for the Dynamo.

While we’re on the topic, the Dynamo needed more quality in the middle last season. Even with Herrera and Carrasquilla around, Houston still finished just 21st in MLS in non-penalty xG, according to FBref.

Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla are both gone, opening two starting spots in Ben Olsen’s box midfield. Sure, Brooklyn Raines is talented and former LAFC homegrown Erik Dueñas was a savvy offseason addition, but Houston need more quality in the middle.

Adding a No. 10 will be just one piece of a larger, multi-window squad refresh for Kansas City, one that should involve another center back, central midfield help and quality out wide.

Moving the veteran striker cleared another DP spot for Mike Burns and Peter Vermes in the front office, and created even more minutes for William Agada up top. With the No. 9 position in good hands with Agada, SKC’s attention doesn’t have to shift from the list of playmaker targets that’s undoubtedly been written on a whiteboard for the last few months.

Ah, the plight of a well-run MLS club: you develop a young player by surrounding them with talent, putting them in a coherent system, and giving them minutes. Then you watch that player thrive. Then that player deserves a pay raise. But with a logjam at the top of your roster, you opt to sell that player for a wad of cash and repeat the process.

Such is the case for LAFC with Mateusz Bogusz, who's reportedly heading to Cruz Azul for nearly eight figures. With plenty of attacking depth – keep an eye out for Venezuelan youngster David Martínez to replace a chunk of Bogusz’s production – LAFC can handle Bogusz's exit in the forward line.

But if they can replace Bogusz, the forward, they are yet to replace Bogusz, the No. 8. Odin Thiago Holm has arrived in central midfield, but there are still loads of minutes to be accounted for after Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sánchez and Lewis O’Brien left earlier this offseason.