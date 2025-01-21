Transfer watch: 5 teams with most to do as MLS preseason begins

Preseason camps have officially begun across MLS, causing one of two reactions among fans.
First: excitement. The ball is starting to fizz across the grass again and we’re seeing clips of new signings wearing their new team’s colors. What could be better? You probably fall into this bucket if you support Austin FC, the San Jose Earthquakes, or the New England Revolution. Those teams have been busy (naturally, so have newcomers San Diego FC).
Second: fear. Uh, preseason has already started and my team doesn’t have all the pieces to their roster-building puzzle. That’s a problem, right? As Matchday 1 openers approach (Feb. 22-23!), time is getting thin for several teams as they look to restock for 2025. Still, with transfer windows nearing a close across Europe, expect plenty more deals to be completed.
With that in mind, and a nod to Orlando City SC, Real Salt Lake and (potentially soon) Minnesota United FC having open Designated Player spots, several teams can make a splash.
It’s been a busy offseason for FC Dallas, mostly with outgoings rather than incomings.
- Jesús Ferreira was traded to Seattle, opening a Designated Player spot. Soon after, Paul Arriola joined him at the Sounders.
- Argentine giants Boca Juniors seem to be closing in on a big-money deal for DP Alan Velasco.
- Reports about European interest in DP striker Petar Musa persist.
Even if Musa stays, the attack needs major work for head coach Eric Quill’s tenure to start on a high note. With Ferreira leaving, there’s already a chance-creation gap in this Dallas squad. Should Velasco move to South America, that need will only grow.
FC Dallas chief soccer officer Andre Zanotta needs to find an elite No. 10 ASAP – especially since Quill’s New Mexico United team utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation in the USL Championship last year.
If FCD can find that attacking midfielder and add a starting center back, they’ll feel much better about their 2025 outlook.
Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla are both gone, opening two starting spots in Ben Olsen’s box midfield. Sure, Brooklyn Raines is talented and former LAFC homegrown Erik Dueñas was a savvy offseason addition, but Houston need more quality in the middle.
While we’re on the topic, the Dynamo needed more quality in the middle last season. Even with Herrera and Carrasquilla around, Houston still finished just 21st in MLS in non-penalty xG, according to FBref.
The need for an attacking midfield playmaker is very, very real for the Dynamo.
With backup (and DP) striker Sebastián Ferreira out the door via a contract buyout, Houston have a DP spot in their 2DP/4U22 roster-building setup earmarked for a No. 10. Finding a top-end playmaker could’ve helped push Houston into genuine trophy contention in 2024. With a pair of key midfielders gone, it’s downright essential now.
Sporting Kansas City were handed something of a gift when Chivas came knocking and asked to acquire Alan Pulido.
Moving the veteran striker cleared another DP spot for Mike Burns and Peter Vermes in the front office, and created even more minutes for William Agada up top. With the No. 9 position in good hands with Agada, SKC’s attention doesn’t have to shift from the list of playmaker targets that’s undoubtedly been written on a whiteboard for the last few months.
Adding a No. 10 will be just one piece of a larger, multi-window squad refresh for Kansas City, one that should involve another center back, central midfield help and quality out wide.
Ah, the plight of a well-run MLS club: you develop a young player by surrounding them with talent, putting them in a coherent system, and giving them minutes. Then you watch that player thrive. Then that player deserves a pay raise. But with a logjam at the top of your roster, you opt to sell that player for a wad of cash and repeat the process.
Such is the case for LAFC with Mateusz Bogusz, who's reportedly heading to Cruz Azul for nearly eight figures. With plenty of attacking depth – keep an eye out for Venezuelan youngster David Martínez to replace a chunk of Bogusz’s production – LAFC can handle Bogusz's exit in the forward line.
But if they can replace Bogusz, the forward, they are yet to replace Bogusz, the No. 8. Odin Thiago Holm has arrived in central midfield, but there are still loads of minutes to be accounted for after Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sánchez and Lewis O’Brien left earlier this offseason.
At least one reinforcement appears to be on the way in Brazilian midfielder Igor Jesus. Still, there’s more work for LAFC to be in full stride by the summer transfer window, which is when their business should get especially interesting.
We know the names most heavily linked with Atlanta United: Emmanuel Latte Lath and old friend Miguel Almirón. But we also know the Five Stripes have begun preseason without putting pen to paper on either of those deals.
Latte Lath would arrive from Middlesbrough, where he’s been one of the most efficient scorers in the EFL Championship. The Ivorian striker’s speed is a major differentiator and would certainly be an asset for Atlanta.
Almirón is no stranger to Atlanta, where he thrived under Tata Martino from 2017-18 before making a big-money move to Newcastle United. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has started just once for Newcastle this season after playing at least 1,700 minutes in all five of his full Premier League seasons.
If Atlanta can complete both transfers, they could be a real problem out East. But for now? Fans are waiting with bated breath.