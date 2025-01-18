Houston Dynamo, Sebastián Ferreira mutually terminate contract

The agreement opens a Designated Player roster spot for Houston as the 2025 MLS season approaches. It also counts as one of their two buyouts for the year.

The 26-year-old Paraguayan international departs Houston after three seasons, initially joining in January 2022 from Paraguayan side Club Libertad via a then-club-record deal. He produced 19g/6a in 67 all-competition matches and spent part of the 2023 season loaned to Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama.

Ferreira was Houston's leading scorer in 2022 (13 goals), but fell out of favor under head coach Ben Olsen and played just over 1,000 combined regular-season minutes the past two seasons. Additionally, Ferreira was behind new club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce in the depth chart after the Argentine striker was acquired in July 2024 from Greek powerhouse AEK Athens.