Seattle Sounders acquire USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas

- SEA receive: Jesús Ferreira, sell-on %
- DAL receive: Léo Chú, up to $2.3 million GAM, int'l roster spot, sell-on %
Seattle Sounders FC completed a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, acquiring forward Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas.
The 24-year-old US international joins Seattle in exchange for winger Léo Chú, up to $2.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), a 2025 international roster spot and a sell-on percentage. From the GAM total, $1.5 million is guaranteed and $800k is conditional.
Additionally, Ferreira has signed a contract extension with Seattle through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029. He will not occupy a Designated Player spot. Seattle also retain a sell-on percentage for Chú.
"We're very excited to come to an agreement to bring Jesús to Seattle. He's a player who not only brings a great deal of talent, but also complements the strengths of our existing roster," said Sounders GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.
"Jesús' versatility allows him to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations. His creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we’re confident he’ll be a valuable contributor to the team’s success moving forward."
Dallas rise
Ferreira is Dallas' second all-time leading goalscorer with 55g/34a in 181 all-competition appearances. The son of club legend David Ferreira, he signed a homegrown deal with Dallas in 2016 and became a Designated Player ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Ferreira experienced a breakout 2022 season, producing 18g/6a while being named an MLS All-Star, placing in the Best XI presented by Continental Tire and winning the MLS Young Player of the Year award. However, injuries limited him to 5g/6a in 22 appearances last season as new DP striker Petar Musa (16g/3a) emerged as the centerpiece of FCD's attack.
Internationally, Ferreira has 15 goals in 23 appearances for the USMNT. He played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Boot.
“On behalf of everyone at FC Dallas, I want to thank Jesús Ferreira for his contributions to our club,” said club president Dan Hunt.
"From his time in our academy to becoming one of the top players in MLS, Jesús has made a tremendous impact on our organization. His dedication and goal-scoring prowess will always be an important part of our history."
Missing piece?
Ferreira helps replace DP striker Raúl Ruidíaz, who departed Seattle this winter as their all-time leading scorer (86 goals). He joins USMNT striker Jordan Morris and DP winger Pedro de la Vega in the final third, while the Sounders reportedly remain in talks to re-sign midfielder Albert Rusnák.
Last year, Seattle boasted MLS's best defense (league-low 35 goals conceded) but struggled in attack with 51 goals. In the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, they found the back of the net just three times in five games before falling 1-0 at eventual champions LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final.
In 2025, Seattle will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS opener is Feb. 22 vs. Charlotte FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Chú's new start
Chú joined Seattle in August 2021 from Brazilian club Grêmio, tallying 7g/14a in 79 regular-season matches. Now, the 24-year-old Brazilian gets a fresh start under new FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill.
Chú is Dallas' third attacking signing this winter, following Anderson Julio (trade from Real Salt Lake) and Pedro Martins (promoted from North Texas SC).
"Léo is a young winger with a lot of speed and he's had good seasons with Seattle," said FCD chief soccer officer André Zanotta.
"When we were discussing this deal with Seattle, we felt that Léo is someone who can help us be more vertical and more aggressive since he can really hurt teams with his speed. With his contributions in the final third, I think he will be a great addition for us."
Dallas begin their new season on Feb. 22 at Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year, they finished 11th in the Western Conference and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
