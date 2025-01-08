Seattle Sounders acquire USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas

"Jesús' versatility allows him to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations. His creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we’re confident he’ll be a valuable contributor to the team’s success moving forward."

"We're very excited to come to an agreement to bring Jesús to Seattle. He's a player who not only brings a great deal of talent, but also complements the strengths of our existing roster," said Sounders GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

Additionally, Ferreira has signed a contract extension with Seattle through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029. He will not occupy a Designated Player spot. Seattle also retain a sell-on percentage for Chú.

The 24-year-old US international joins Seattle in exchange for winger Léo Chú , up to $2.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), a 2025 international roster spot and a sell-on percentage. From the GAM total, $1.5 million is guaranteed and $800k is conditional.

Dallas rise

Ferreira is Dallas' second all-time leading goalscorer with 55g/34a in 181 all-competition appearances. The son of club legend David Ferreira, he signed a homegrown deal with Dallas in 2016 and became a Designated Player ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Ferreira experienced a breakout 2022 season, producing 18g/6a while being named an MLS All-Star, placing in the Best XI presented by Continental Tire and winning the MLS Young Player of the Year award. However, injuries limited him to 5g/6a in 22 appearances last season as new DP striker Petar Musa (16g/3a) emerged as the centerpiece of FCD's attack.

Internationally, Ferreira has 15 goals in 23 appearances for the USMNT. He played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Boot.

“On behalf of everyone at FC Dallas, I want to thank Jesús Ferreira for his contributions to our club,” said club president Dan Hunt.