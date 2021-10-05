Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 28 & 29

When the Fire finally completed their pursuit of Navarro and got the U22 Initiative signing into their training sessions last month, then-head coach Raphael Wicky described him as “more of a carrier, [whose] role is to recover balls, do more of the dirty work” in deep midfield. The Argentine himself alluded to his abilities to also add to the attack, though, and he popped up with a timely goal to help Chicago ambush NYCFC at SeatGeek Stadium in midweek, the highlight of a superb overall outing: