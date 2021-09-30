Team of the Week presented by Audi: Seattle Sounders, DC United earn high marks in Week 28

Wednesday night’s wild 13-game slate brought Week 28 to a close, and stars are found all across the Team of the Week presented by Audi.
The forward trio featured at this summer’s All-Star Game presented by Target, with Raul Ruidiaz and Daniel Salloi both netting braces and Gustavo Bou staying in fine form. Ruidiaz scored twice in Seattle’s 3-1 win at San Jose before being subbed off at halftime, while Sporting KC's Salloi unleashed two howitzers in a 3-1 win at FC Dallas. As for Bou, he supplied one goal and one assist in New England's 4-1 rout of CF Montréal. They’re top-four figures in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Wingers turned on the jets as well, with Toronto FC’s Jacob Shaffelburg supplying one goal and two assists to pace a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati – a game that could end up deciding the Wooden Spoon race. Meanwhile, Dairon Asprilla’s one goal and one assist fueled a 2-1 victory at LAFC that moved Portland to seven games unbeaten as they chase a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game.
At central midfield, Cristian Roldan had one goal and one assist in Seattle's decisive showing at San Jose. Chicago Fire FC newcomer Federico Navarro was pivotal in an upset 2-0 win over New York City FC, scoring and covering seemingly every blade of grass.
Across the backline, US men’s national team linchpin Miles Robinson stabilized a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF that carried hefty Eastern Conference playoff implications. Auston Trusty’s goal and lockdown efforts in a 3-0 trot past Austin FC helped the Colorado Rapids reach 12 games unbeaten. And D.C. United defender Andy Najar continued his renaissance in a 3-1 victory against Minnesota United FC, a performance that earned Hernan Losada this week’s head coach spot.
At goalkeeper, Real Salt Lake homegrown David Ochoa made every one of his four saves count in a 2-1 dispatch of the LA Galaxy.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): David Ochoa (RSL) – Auston Trusty (COL), Miles Robinson (ATL), Andy Najar (DC) – Jacob Shaffelburg (TOR), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Federico Navarro (CHI), Dairon Asprilla (POR) – Gustavo Bou (NE), Raul Ruidiaz (SEA), Daniel Salloi (SKC)
Coach: Hernan Losada (DC)
Bench: Maxime Crepeau (VAN), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (SEA), Teenage Hadebe (HOU), Jose Martinez (PHI), Jack Price (COL), Damir Kreilach (RSL), Josef Martinez (ATL)
