Top MLS 2021 Best XI snubs

We put together FIVE (!!!) Best XIs on the show, and easily could have expanded that to double digits. (#nerds.) Our main beef with the official Best XI was and is that it’s not a functional soccer team. It doesn’t take into consideration tactical trends, such as the 2021 prevalence of three-man backlines and wingbacks. In fact, there are almost never outside backs. Most years, there isn’t a defensive midfielder (Joao Paulo got in, thankfully) or box-to-box player. Mainly, it’s a goalkeeper, three central defenders, a handful of No. 10s and a bunch of center forwards.