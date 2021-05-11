Top 5 young-player performances in Week 4

As we swing into our fourth installment of this new series for 2021, hopefully the premise has become self-explanatory. And readers, please remember: You can chime in on this process! Just look for a tweet like this one on Monday morning or thereabouts.

Good morning! If you watched MLS game(s) over the weekend: Who produced the top performances among young players (22 and under) around the league?

Another good weekend for young’uns around the league made for another batch of tough choices. Let’s dive right in.

One reason Clark slots in here ahead of his teammates Casseres and Frankie Amaya (more on him later) is the complete skillset he showed on RBNY’s opener, which was Amaya’s first goal for his new team and a decent microcosm of both Clark’s game and Struber’s vision. Keep your eyes on No. 37...

No, the New Red Bulls ' wunderkind wasn't docked points for scoring a rare non-banger this week. Quite the contrary: On that close-range empty-net tap-in to ice their 2-0 win over Toronto FC , Clark had to be swift of both foot and mind to reach the loose ball before his teammate Cristian Casseres Jr. , which hints at just how Red Bull-ish Gerhard Struber has these young Red Bulls playing.

“In the Galaxy game, [I] wasn’t in the box enough, wasn’t being aggressive going forward, and [Struber] told me that, straight up,” said Clark. “I learned from that, and I think getting in the box has to be my job. Whether I’m at the 8, in the 10, it’s huge for my game to get in the box. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Can he keep this up? The way Clark continues to hone the finer points of his game leads me to believe he can. Note this snippet from his postgame media availability:

Over the winter, lots of us pondered how Philadelphia would compensate for the seven-figure sales of MLS Best XI honorees Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson. The Union (so far) are answering those questions on the pitch pretty compellingly, and their 20-year-old newcomer from St. Pauli is one of the key factors.

Flach is German-American, but he’s been a Swiss Army Knife, filling multiple positions across their diamond midfield and at fullback, showcasing range, bite, timing and intelligence in all of them. It’s been particularly useful in light of his teammate Jose Martinez’s tendency to walk that dangerous edge between aggression and ejection.