San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player

At 15 years and 252 days old, Medina becomes the third-youngest player in club history and the 15th youngest player in MLS history. He completed a training stint with Germany’s Bayern Munich in February and has already made two appearances for Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro.

“Cruz is an incredibly talented young individual that we think very highly of, and we have a plan in place to maximize his potential here in San Jose,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “I’d like to thank all of the coaches within the Quakes Academy as well as Cruz’s parents, Antonio and Laura, for developing him into the person and player he is today.”