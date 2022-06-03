Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed highly-rated US youth international midfielder Cruz Medina as a homegrown player through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

At 15 years and 252 days old, Medina becomes the third-youngest player in club history and the 15th youngest player in MLS history. He completed a training stint with Germany’s Bayern Munich in February and has already made two appearances for Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro.

“Cruz is an incredibly talented young individual that we think very highly of, and we have a plan in place to maximize his potential here in San Jose,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “I’d like to thank all of the coaches within the Quakes Academy as well as Cruz’s parents, Antonio and Laura, for developing him into the person and player he is today.”

With the US Under-17 national team, Medina has scored against Argentina and Portugal, shining in South American friendlies this past March and at the UEFA Development Tournament in May.

Medina, a South San Francisco native, joined San Jose’s youth program at age 12 after competing for BayCity and later the San Francisco Glens. For the Quakes Academy, he earned the Golden Ball at the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup as the competition’s top U-15 player. Earlier this spring, Medina was one of the top players at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup.

Medina is the 11th Quakes Academy product to sign with the first team and the third to do so in 2022.

Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes Cruz Medina

Related Stories

Official: Real Salt Lake sign US youth international Diego Luna from El Paso
Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
Orlando City SC sign goalkeeper Mason Staduhar to contract extension
More News
More News
Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player
Pablo Mastroeni: Loss wouldn't be "the worst thing" for USMNT pre-World Cup

Pablo Mastroeni: Loss wouldn't be "the worst thing" for USMNT pre-World Cup
MLS MVP Power Rankings: FC Dallas duo battling for top spot with Djordje Mihailovic
Voices: Sam Jones

MLS MVP Power Rankings: FC Dallas duo battling for top spot with Djordje Mihailovic
USMNT reality: World Cup tryouts underway as final roster decisions loom
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT reality: World Cup tryouts underway as final roster decisions loom
Official: Real Salt Lake sign US youth international Diego Luna from El Paso
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Real Salt Lake sign US youth international Diego Luna from El Paso
More News
Video
Video
Has Matt Turner won the starting job? | USMNT breakdown
1:22:30

Has Matt Turner won the starting job? | USMNT breakdown
WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
4:23

WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
WATCH: Haji Wright buries PK on USMNT debut
0:47

WATCH: Haji Wright buries PK on USMNT debut
WATCH: Timothy Weah screamer doubles USMNT lead over Morocco
0:45

WATCH: Timothy Weah screamer doubles USMNT lead over Morocco
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10