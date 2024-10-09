22 Under 22

Best XI: Who are 22 Under 22's top players in 2024?

MLSsoccer staff

The 2024 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR ranking is out and the debates are ongoing. Who missed out? Who should be higher or lower?

We're adding to the discourse with a Best XI from players who made the rankings. The below group is arranged in a 3-4-3 formation.

k-kelsey_head
Kevin Kelsy
Forward · FC Cincinnati

With six goals in 23 matches, Kelsy offers FC Cincinnati another attacking threat alongside Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano. Currently on loan from Ukrainian top-flight side Shakhtar Donetsk with a purchase option, the 20-year-old's long-term future could be with the Orange & Blue.

MIA_Gomez_Diego_HE_1080X1080
Diego Gómez
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Gómez tops this year's list thanks to a breakout season with Inter Miami CF, thriving alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and the rest of the Herons' star-studded roster. The Paraguayan's international profile is also rising, leading to reported interest from multiple European clubs - most notably English Premier League side Brighton.

CHI_Gutierrez_Brian_HEA_1080x1080
Brian Gutiérrez
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Chicago's homegrown midfielder has blossomed into a goal-scoring threat in his fifth season, producing a career-high six tallies in 2024. At just 21 years old, Gutiérrez projects to be a foundational piece for the Fire as they enter the Gregg Berhalter era.

RSL_Luna_Diego_HEA_1080x1080
Diego Luna
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Luna's 7g/12a for Real Salt Lake this season have established the 21-year-old as one of the league's most dangerous creative midfielders. A 2024 MLS All-Star, Luna could potentially play himself into the USMNT picture under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

PHI_McGlynn_Jack_HEA_1080x1080
Jack McGlynn
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

McGlynn has put together his most productive season since debuting for Philadelphia in 2021, notching 4g/6a in 29 games. A 2024 Olympian with Team USA, McGlynn continues to develop into one of the Union's most successful academy-to-first-team stories.

MIA_Redondo_Federico_HEA_1080x1080
Federico Redondo
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

In a team full of superstars, Redondo has wasted no time becoming an integral piece of Inter Miami's success this season. The Argentine youth international has featured in 16 games and added 2g/3a while drawing comparisons to legendary Herons teammate Sergio Busquets.

SEA_Vargas_Obed_HEA_1080x1080
Obed Vargas
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

The 19-year-old is an unquestioned starter for the Seattle Sounders, providing the spark for the Rave Green midfield with 1g/7a this season. Vargas is also in demand on national team circuit, recently committing to Mexico's senior squad after representing the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

LA_Aude_Julian_HEA_1080x1080
Julián Aude
Defender · LA Galaxy

Aude has developed into one of the league's most reliable left backs in his second season with the Galaxy. An Argentine youth international, Aude offers a complementary presence to LA right back Miki Yamane.

LA_Neal_Jalen_HEA_1080x1080
Jalen Neal
Defender · LA Galaxy

With over 40 appearances in all competitions for the Galaxy, Neal has emerged as a top MLS center back with high USMNT potential. Neal provides security in LA's attack-minded system alongside veteran Maya Yoshida.

MIA_Aviles_Tomas_HEA_1080x1080
Tomás Avilés
Defender · Inter Miami CF

Avilés' physical profile and overall presence have the 20-year-old on track to become a serious defensive force to be reckoned with. The Argentine youth international has played a key role in Inter Miami's Supporters Shield-winning season.

CHI_Brady_Chris_HEA_1080x1080
Chris Brady
Goalkeeper · Chicago Fire FC

A two-time 22 Under 22 selection, Brady is the only goalkeeper in this year's list. His inclusion comes with the 20-year-old already logging over 60 matches for the Fire.

MLSsoccer staff -
22 Under 22 Diego Gómez Kevin Kelsy Brian Gutierrez Diego Luna Jack McGlynn Federico Redondo Obed Vargas Julián Aude Jalen Neal Tomás Avilés Chris Brady

