Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady inks contract extension

Chicago Fire FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday. 

The 18-year-old US youth international is yet to make his MLS debut, though has generated interest from numerous European teams.

He’s featured for Chicago Fire FC II in MLS NEXT Pro this season, and spent the 2020 campaign on loan with USL League One side Forward Madison FC.

“Chris is a highly talented young goalkeeper, and this new contract is a testament to our belief in him and his abilities as a player,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “We’ve seen tremendous growth from Chris over the last two years, during his time on loan with Forward Madison and more recently with our CFFC II team, and we believe that he has a very bright future with the Fire.”

The move comes amid speculation another Fire homegrown goalkeeper, Gaga Slonina, could be transferred to a top European club. Slonina, a 18-year-old eligible for the US and Poland, has become Chicago’s starter and left Brady in a backup role.

Brady originally signed with Chicago in March 2020 and has featured for the U-15 and U-20 US youth national teams.

“I’m super excited and grateful for this new opportunity,” Brady said in a release. “I love this club and always have since I was a kid. It’s an amazing feeling to have a chance to make my family, my team, our supporters and my city proud.”

