Three big questions following NYCFC's 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

An MLS Cup champion has been crowned, the 2021 season is officially over and focus shifts to 2022 for all 28 (!) clubs as Charlotte FC also enters MLS.

But there are a bunch of questions around this year's Cup-winning squad, with several key contributors already departing. NYCFC are among the teams to watch this winter.

The playoffs can be cruel and random in one-game elimination matches. But NYCFC were the last team standing, winning their first trophy in MLS, with head coach Ronny Deila's post-game celebrations taking the internet by storm.

Three of their four wins came on the road, first beating the record-setting and Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution . Their entire playoff run came without two key starters: midfielder Keaton Parks and right back Anton Tinnerholm .

New York City FC finally pushed through their playoff curse and finished on the right end of fortune, winning two penalty-kick shootouts and playing a less-than-full-strength Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Final before beating the Portland Timbers on the road in MLS Cup 2021.

After rejecting offers of around $5 million for Taty Castellanos and signing him to a new contract, it looks overwhelmingly likely that the Argentine forward will depart this winter.

That piece of business has aged incredibly well, by the way. Castellanos got a pay bump, NYCFC believed they had the core of an MLS Cup-caliber team and that Castellanos had another level to jump. He won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and starred down the stretch. His value has absolutely increased; it will take much more than $5 million to sign him now.

A host of clubs in Europe are reportedly interested, while Brazil's Palmeiras remain in the chase. They just signed Eduard Atuesta from LAFC, too. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thinks his next move could be Europe, though.

"I think he is a guy who will do the next step in Europe," Guardiola said last week. "What I saw when the scouting department talked to me, I know he's a quality player and ready to make the next step to Europe and we will see where."